or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Carrie Underwood
OK LogoNEWS

Carrie Underwood Clears the Air Over Feud Rumors With Nikki Glaser

split photo of Carrie Underwood & Nikki Glaser
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood denied feud rumors with Nikki Glaser, praising her appearance on 'American Idol.'

Profile Image

May 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Carrie Underwood recently addressed speculation regarding her relationship with comedian Nikki Glaser.

The rumors arose following Glaser's guest appearance as a judge on American Idol, which sparked online debates about a potential feud.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Carrie Underwood addressed rumors claiming she had tension with comedian Nikki Glaser.
Source: @Americanidol/YouTube

Carrie Underwood addressed rumors claiming she had tension with comedian Nikki Glaser.

Article continues below advertisement

The chatter intensified when fans noticed what they perceived as a “cold vibe” from Underwood during Glaser’s judging stint.

One fan expressed on Facebook, “Very obvious. Esp from Carrie. We have the extremes of 2 women. Carrie, no matter how talented, ever since I saw her on American idol, I pick up a really cold vibe.”

Another fan tweeted, “The tension between Carrie and Nikki is KILLING me lmaoo.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Online speculation began after viewers believed Underwood appeared distant during the Taylor Swift-themed episode featuring Glaser.
Source: MEGA

Online speculation began after viewers believed Underwood appeared distant during the Taylor Swift-themed episode featuring Glaser.

Article continues below advertisement

Underwood, 43, took the opportunity to clarify the situation during an interview on Sirius XM’s “Highway Mornings with Cody Alan.”

She firmly stated, “There’s no beef” between herself and Glaser, 41.

MORE ON:
Carrie Underwood

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Carrie firmly denied the feud rumors during a SiriusXM interview, making it clear that there is 'no beef' between the two women.
Source: MEGA

Carrie firmly denied the feud rumors during a SiriusXM interview, making it clear that there is 'no beef' between the two women.

Article continues below advertisement

The rumors began when Glaser served as the fourth judge during the show's Taylor Swift-themed night on April 27. Viewers were quick to assume that Underwood was not fond of Glaser’s presence, especially considering Glaser's status as a devoted Swift fan.

Cody Alan commented on the online speculation, suggesting that some fans enjoy creating drama.

He questioned, “Do you know Carrie Underwood? Like, she’s never going to be a mean person.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The singer also praised Glaser’s judging skills, explaining that it is not easy to sit behind the judges’ desk.
Source: ABC

The singer also praised Glaser’s judging skills, explaining that it is not easy to sit behind the judges’ desk.

Article continues below advertisement

Responding to the rumors, Underwood praised Glaser’s performance, highlighting the challenges of being a judge.

“I think she did such a great job because it’s not an easy thing to come sit behind that desk and try to think of constructive things to say,” she remarked.

“But no, there’s no beef. I have no beef.”

Underwood, known for her resilience as a judge on the long-running show, has faced criticism before.

Last March, she responded to audience booing during an episode, stating, “Boo me. I don’t care.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.