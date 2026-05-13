Carrie Underwood Clears the Air Over Feud Rumors With Nikki Glaser
May 13 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Carrie Underwood recently addressed speculation regarding her relationship with comedian Nikki Glaser.
The rumors arose following Glaser's guest appearance as a judge on American Idol, which sparked online debates about a potential feud.
The chatter intensified when fans noticed what they perceived as a “cold vibe” from Underwood during Glaser’s judging stint.
One fan expressed on Facebook, “Very obvious. Esp from Carrie. We have the extremes of 2 women. Carrie, no matter how talented, ever since I saw her on American idol, I pick up a really cold vibe.”
Another fan tweeted, “The tension between Carrie and Nikki is KILLING me lmaoo.”
Underwood, 43, took the opportunity to clarify the situation during an interview on Sirius XM’s “Highway Mornings with Cody Alan.”
She firmly stated, “There’s no beef” between herself and Glaser, 41.
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The rumors began when Glaser served as the fourth judge during the show's Taylor Swift-themed night on April 27. Viewers were quick to assume that Underwood was not fond of Glaser’s presence, especially considering Glaser's status as a devoted Swift fan.
Cody Alan commented on the online speculation, suggesting that some fans enjoy creating drama.
He questioned, “Do you know Carrie Underwood? Like, she’s never going to be a mean person.”
Responding to the rumors, Underwood praised Glaser’s performance, highlighting the challenges of being a judge.
“I think she did such a great job because it’s not an easy thing to come sit behind that desk and try to think of constructive things to say,” she remarked.
“But no, there’s no beef. I have no beef.”
Underwood, known for her resilience as a judge on the long-running show, has faced criticism before.
Last March, she responded to audience booing during an episode, stating, “Boo me. I don’t care.”