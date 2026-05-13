Carrie Underwood Clears the Air Over Feud Rumors With Nikki Glaser

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Carrie Underwood recently addressed speculation regarding her relationship with comedian Nikki Glaser. The rumors arose following Glaser's guest appearance as a judge on American Idol, which sparked online debates about a potential feud.

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Source: @Americanidol/YouTube Carrie Underwood addressed rumors claiming she had tension with comedian Nikki Glaser.

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The chatter intensified when fans noticed what they perceived as a “cold vibe” from Underwood during Glaser’s judging stint. One fan expressed on Facebook, “Very obvious. Esp from Carrie. We have the extremes of 2 women. Carrie, no matter how talented, ever since I saw her on American idol, I pick up a really cold vibe.” Another fan tweeted, “The tension between Carrie and Nikki is KILLING me lmaoo.”

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Source: MEGA Online speculation began after viewers believed Underwood appeared distant during the Taylor Swift-themed episode featuring Glaser.

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Underwood, 43, took the opportunity to clarify the situation during an interview on Sirius XM’s “Highway Mornings with Cody Alan.” She firmly stated, “There’s no beef” between herself and Glaser, 41.

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Source: MEGA Carrie firmly denied the feud rumors during a SiriusXM interview, making it clear that there is 'no beef' between the two women.

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The rumors began when Glaser served as the fourth judge during the show's Taylor Swift-themed night on April 27. Viewers were quick to assume that Underwood was not fond of Glaser’s presence, especially considering Glaser's status as a devoted Swift fan. Cody Alan commented on the online speculation, suggesting that some fans enjoy creating drama. He questioned, “Do you know Carrie Underwood? Like, she’s never going to be a mean person.”

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Source: ABC The singer also praised Glaser’s judging skills, explaining that it is not easy to sit behind the judges’ desk.

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Responding to the rumors, Underwood praised Glaser’s performance, highlighting the challenges of being a judge. “I think she did such a great job because it’s not an easy thing to come sit behind that desk and try to think of constructive things to say,” she remarked. “But no, there’s no beef. I have no beef.”