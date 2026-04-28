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Carrie Underwood Stuns Fans While Filming 'American Idol': 'What Happened to Your Face?'

carrie underwood american idol photo reaction
Source: MEGA;@carrieunderwood/X

Carrie Underwood sparked mixed reactions after sharing a glam 'American Idol' selfie.

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April 28 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

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Carrie Underwood has fans doing a double take after sharing a new behind-the-scenes snap from American Idol.

The country superstar took to social media with a glamorous selfie from the judges’ table, rocking a deep red outfit that perfectly matched the night’s theme.

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image of Carrie Underwood sparked buzz after posting a glam selfie from the 'American Idol' judges’ table.
Source: @carrieunderwood/X

Carrie Underwood sparked buzz after posting a glam selfie from the 'American Idol' judges’ table.

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“Are you loving the California songs tonight? Dressed to match the wine list! 🍷🍇 #RedWine,” she captioned the photo, flashing a bright smile as the live audience filled the background.

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In the pic, Underwood’s glam stood out right away. Her makeup looked more dramatic than usual, with bold eye makeup, contoured cheeks and a glossy nude lip. Between the lighting and the camera angle, her features appeared slightly different than what fans are used to seeing.

While plenty of followers praised her polished look and signature glow, others quickly flooded the comments sections with questions — with some bluntly asking, “What happened to your face?”

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“Holy s---, I didn't even recognize you. MAGA face really took over,” one wrote, referring to how all the Trump supporters and staffers appeared to slowly look alike due to plastic surgery.

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image of The singer previously addressed plastic surgery rumors after a facial injury.
Source: MEGA

The singer previously addressed plastic surgery rumors after a facial injury.

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Another asked, “What did you do to your face?”

What happened to your face?” a third added.

A fourth inquired, “Jeez what’s with the lips girl?”

A fifth penned, “republican makeup.”

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Still, many fans jumped in to defend the singer, pointing out that lighting, glam and filters can easily change how someone looks in a single photo.

“I love your dress,” one gushed.

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image of Some fans claimed Carrie Underwood has 'MAGA face.'
Source: MEGA

Some fans claimed Carrie Underwood has 'MAGA face.'

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Another fan clapped back at the negativity, writing, “What gives you the right to talk c--- about the way someone else looks?”

The plastic surgery chatter isn’t new for Underwood. Back in 2018, the "Cry Pretty" singer opened up to Redbook about the facial injury she suffered in a scary accident that required 40 stitches.

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Looking back on the recovery, she shared, "Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you're like, 'What is this going to wind up like?' You just don't know."

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image of Carrie Underwood has made it clear she focuses on her life rather than online speculation.
Source: MEGA

Carrie Underwood has made it clear she focuses on her life rather than online speculation.

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She continued, "It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself now and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, 'I wouldn't have even noticed.' Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that's been nice to learn."

When asked directly about plastic surgery rumors following the accident, Underwood kept it real.

"It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting I wish I'd gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this scar look better. But I try not to worry too much about it," she admitted. "My mom will be like, 'Did you see they are saying this about you?' And I'll be like, 'Mama, I don't care. I'm just trying to raise my son and live my life.'"

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