Carrie Underwood Fully Committed to 'American Idol' Despite Missing Her Husband and Sons While 'on the Road'
Carrie Underwood is all in when it comes to American Idol, despite swirling rumors suggesting she might step back.
The country star struggles with the toll of being away from her husband, Mike Fisher, and their kids for extended periods, according to a report.
"She’s on the road a lot. She’s missing her kids and Mike, which is very tough," a source shared with Life & Style. "They FaceTime day and night and she flies home every spare moment she gets, but it’s not the same as just being there."
Even with the challenges of family separation, the "Before He Cheats" singer is “nowhere near throwing in the towel” on her role in the beloved talent competition.
"She loves doing the show. Not only is it a huge opportunity and a massive paycheck, it’s also really fun," the source explained. "She loves working with the guys and the whole crew has been so great. Her biggest joy is helping the contestants through a really bewildering experience."
According to the insider, Underwood found her role as a judge emotionally rewarding.
“At the end of the shoot day, she’s always totally drained from the highs and lows and just goes back to her hotel room to crash. Those nights can be very hard because she just wants to be in Mike’s arms or reading bedtime stories to her kids, and instead all she can do is see them through a phone screen,” the source shared.
Despite her homesickness, Underwood is determined to advance her career. In fact, she could have a collaboration with fellow country artist Jelly Roll, according to the same report.
“She’s such a fan of his music too, she thinks he’s so talented and loves how their voices sound together. When fans started saying they should collab, that actually had a big impact. It put it out there and now they are seriously talking about doing just that,” the source shared.
The potential collaboration comes with a unique opportunity for promotion via American Idol, which the source notes could intertwine the release of their song with the show.
“It’s kind of a no-brainer to do this,” the insider continued. “It may even get fast tracked to capitalize on the fan interest right now.”
However, a third source cautioned that 2025 is already shaping up to be “absolutely packed for Carrie, to the point where people around her are questioning if she’s biting off more than she can chew.”
Alongside her duties on American Idol, the insider highlights that Underwood has an array of gigs lined up and a residency in Las Vegas, sparking concerns about how she’ll manage it all.