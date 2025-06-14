Carrie Underwood Fully Committed to 'American Idol' Despite Missing Her Husband and Sons While 'on the Road'

Carrie Underwood is all in when it comes to American Idol, despite swirling rumors suggesting she might step back.

The country star struggles with the toll of being away from her husband, Mike Fisher, and their kids for extended periods, according to a report.

"She’s on the road a lot. She’s missing her kids and Mike, which is very tough," a source shared with Life & Style. "They FaceTime day and night and she flies home every spare moment she gets, but it’s not the same as just being there."