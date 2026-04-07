Carrie Underwood Says 'You Don't Have to Sell Your Soul' to Make It in Hollywood

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Carrie Underwood is setting the record straight when it comes to fame in Hollywood. As the American Idol winner-turned-judge continues her second year on the panel, the country superstar is reminding aspiring artists that success doesn’t have to come at the cost of their values.

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Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood is speaking out about staying true to one’s values in the entertainment industry.

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“You don’t have to … sell your soul to make it in the entertainment industry,” she told The Christian Post following the show’s second annual “Songs of Faith” episode on March 30.

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For Underwood, staying grounded is everything. “You are going to have to stand strong in your faith and remember who got you here, because it wasn’t you,” she added. “Remember where your gifts come from, because it's not from you. Everybody kind of has to make their own way, but it is possible.”

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Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood encouraged aspiring artists to remain grounded in their faith.

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The powerful episode clearly struck a chord with the singer. In fact, she admitted the night felt less like a competition and more like something deeper, as there were several times that it felt “more like a worship service.” Over the years, Underwood has built an incredible career, racking up multiple Grammy Awards, chart-topping hits and sold-out tours.

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Still, she’s remained open about her faith, with songs like “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and her gospel album My Savior helping define her as one of country music’s most visible Christian voices. During the special episode, she even took the stage herself, performing “How Great Thou Art” alongside former contestants Filo, Canaan and Kolbi. Meanwhile, fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan opened the show with the faith-filled track “Jesus Is Love.”

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Source: MEGA Carrie Underwood has openly embraced her beliefs through music.

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Looking back, Underwood couldn’t hide her appreciation for the moment. “I love that we were able to … just be joyful and, you know, kind of have some moments of just worship in front of the world,” she shared. “I love that we had a little kid praying for us, Pastor Luke. It was just no fear.” “There were a lot of moments,” she continued. “I feel like I’m still downloading all that we just experienced.”

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She also gave credit where it was due, praising the network for embracing the theme. “I mean, what’s not to love [about this night],” she said. “I respect ABC and American Idol so much for being bold in this theme, because it’s not easy. I feel like in the world of entertainment in general … it’s not easy.”

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Source: MEGA The singer also revealed that early in her career, some warned her against releasing faith-based music.

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“But I also love that it was a gentle way,” she added. “It’s songs of faith, and it was kind of what that means to you as hopeful. So it’s not like we were making everybody sing about Jesus. It’s kind of like you could take that and sing something inspirational that means something to you.”