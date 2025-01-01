or
Hollywood's Most Faithful: From Tom Hanks to Dwayne Johnson and More

Source: MEGA

For these 15 remarkable stars, faith in God is their guiding light, especially through the hardest times.

Jan. 1 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Tyler Perry

tyler perry
Source: MEGA

Tyler Perry credited God with his personal successes: "I am a Christian, I am a believer, and I know had I not been a person of faith, I couldn't be here in this place, and I wouldn't be walking the path that I'm on now."

Reba McEntire

reba mcentire
Source: MEGA

Reba McEntire, 69, said her faith helped her through her divorce from Narvel Blackstock.

Matthew McConaughey

matthew mcconaughey
Source: MEGA

The 55-year-old star said God graces his life. After his career first took off, Matthew McConaughey stopped going to church, but then "I noticed how much I missed it and needed it," he said.

Engraved on his wedding band is Matthew 6:22: "The eye is the lamp of the body; so then if your eye is clear, your whole body will be full of light."

Patricia Heaton

patricia heaton
Source: MEGA

The 66-year-old Everybody Loves Raymond alum said she reconnected with her Catholic faith during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There's a season of real busyness when you're raising children and having a family and working. And often, we don't make enough space to allow God to really talk to us. So I have more space now, and I'm hearing Him loud and clear," said Patricia Heaton.

Dwayne Johnson

dwayne johnson
Source: MEGA

Dwayne Johnson, 52, said God helped him overcome crippling depression.

"Have faith that on the other side of your pain is something good," he added.

Dolly Parton

dolly parton
Source: MEGA

The 78-year-old country superstar said her faith is her guiding light and it impacts everything she does.

"You have to believe in something bigger than yourself ... Every single day, before I do anything, I wake up and I thank God," said Dolly Parton.

Carrie Underwood

carrie underwood
Source: MEGA

When singer Carrie Underwood, 41, wanted to release "Jesus Take the Wheel," people said a religious song could ruin her career. She was shocked.

"I grew up in Oklahoma, I always had a close relationship with God. I never thought it was risky in the least. If anything, I thought it was the safest thing I could do."

The heartfelt tune has sold 2.8 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Tom Hanks

tom hanks
Source: MEGA
Tom Hanks

The 68-year-old Forrest Gump star was raised Catholic and Mormon, and described himself as a "Bible-toting Evangelical" in his teenage years.

Tom Hanks later converted to the Greek Orthodox Church before marrying Rita Wilson. He said, "We live under God's light ... that's the magic of being alive and being on the planet."

Chuck Norris

chuck norris
Source: MEGA

The 84-year-old actor and martial arts star said, "It's amazing because people come up to me and say, 'Chuck, you're the luckiest guy in the world to be a world karate champion and a movie and TV star.' When they say this to me, I kind of smile because luck had nothing to do with it; God had everything to do with it."

Steve Harvey

steve harvey
Source: MEGA

The 67-year-old television host said he remembers when he was homeless and living in his car. One day he started to cry. Then, Steve Harvey recalled, "A voice said, 'If you keep going, I'm going to take you places you've never been.' It was like God said, 'Don't quit, you're almost there.'"

Mr. T

mr t
Source: MEGA

The 72-year-old muscled-up actor said, "I get up every morning and say, 'Father, give me strength today, not strength so I can lift 500 pounds, but give me strength, Lord, so when I speak, my words might motivate, might inspire somebody. Lord, when they see me, let them see you. When they hear me, Lord, let them hear you. In your holy name I pray.'"

Candace Cameron Bure

candace cameron bure
Source: MEGA

"My Christian faith is so meaningful to me, and it's the foundation of who I am," said 48-year-old Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure. "It always goes before me, and I've never been shy to talk about my faith. So to be known for that and to be respected for that is great."

Mark Wahlberg

mark wahlberg
Source: MEGA

The 53-year-old actor credited his Christianity for his success in Hollywood.

"My faith and my family are the most important things. Those things allow me to be successful in all the other things that I'm doing," said Mark Wahlberg.

Pierce Brosnan

pierce brosnan
Source: MEGA

The 71-year-old credited God and prayer for giving him the power to get through the immense pain of losing both his first wife, Cassandra Harris, and daughter Charlotte to ovarian cancer.

"To watch someone you love have their life eaten away — bit by bit, by this insidious and horrid disease — becomes an indelible part of your psyche. Now prayer helps me to be a father, to be an actor and to be a man," said Pierce Brosnan.

Denzel Washington

denzel washington
Source: MEGA

The 69-year-old star attributed his acting talents to God.

Denzel Washington said, "One of the most important lessons in life that you should know is to remember to have an attitude of gratitude, of humility, understand where the gift comes from."

