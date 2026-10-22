Carrot Top Accuser Claims He 'Possesses Video Evidence' Involving Other Alleged Victims of the Besieged Vegas Entertainer

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Zachary DeFazio doubled down on his sexual assault allegations against Carrot Top, claiming that he "possessed video evidence" involving other alleged victims. "He would assault me without my consent and in a state that you could not walk one foot in front of the other ... that is no condition to consent," DeFazio said in an exclusive video obtained by OK! on Thursday, October 22.

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Carrot Top Accuser Speaks Out

Source: Zachary DeFazio Zachary DeFazio claimed that Carrot Top 'didn't care' that he was too intoxicated to give consent.

"At times, I told him that I couldn't perform or do anything because I was intoxicated. He didn't care," DeFazio claimed. DeFazio alleged that he "knew" he wasn't Carrot Top's sole victim, adding, "I also possess video evidence that there are others." "Why are we being shoved under the rug?" DeFazio pleaded. "There are others and they're scared to come forward because no one is listening. Please. Everyone spread this message."

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Zachary DeFazio Filed Police Report Detailing Accusations Against Carrot Top

Source: MEGA Zachary DeFazio claimed that he met Carrot Top on Grindr.

As OK! previously reported, DeFazio filed a police report against Carrot Top (real name: Scott Thompson) on October 18 in Winter Park, Fl., detailing three separate accusations of sexual assault. In his filing, DeFazio claimed he met Thompson on the dating app Grindr in 2021, and that Thompson invited him to his home after they met up for drinks. "I was distracted by his fame and by who I knew he was, rather than asking myself why a 56-year-old man was there and leaving, which is what I would have done," DeFazio claimed, per the documents. DeFazio offered more context about their first meeting in the newly obtained video, claiming that Thompson messaged him using a fake profile picture and that he was "shocked" to find out to discover Thompson's true identity in person.

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Zachary DeFazio Claimed He Was Touched Without His Permission by Carrot Top

Source: MEGA Zachary DeFazio claimed he was too intoxicated to consent.

DeFazio claimed he was led to the comedian's 's-- room,' where he was groped and kissed without his permission. "I did not consent," he said, per the docs. "I just complied. I was very uncomfortable." DeFazio detailed two other instances of abuse, including one on April 21, 2021, when Thompson allegedly asked for permission to film their sexual encounter.

Zachary DeFazio Threatened Legal Action

Source: MEGA Zachary DeFazio said he 'felt embarrassed' after the incident with Carrot Top.