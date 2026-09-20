NEWS Carrot Top Was Allegedly Extorted Before Suicide Attempt, His Lawyer Claims Source: MEGA Carrot Top was allegedly facing an extortion attempt involving an explicit recording in the weeks before his reported suicide attempt. Taylor Camp Sept. 20 2026, Published 7:33 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Carrot Top was allegedly facing an extortion attempt in the weeks before his reported suicide attempt. The 61-year-old comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, remains hospitalized and recovering after a reported suicide attempt in Las Vegas on Friday, September 18. Court documents have now resurfaced detailing his attorney's allegations that former opening act Brian Evans threatened to make a sexually explicit recording of Thompson public unless he received $500,000.

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Carrot Top's Lawyer Claims He Was Being Extorted

Source: MEGA Carrot Top's lawyer claimed the comedian was being pressured to make a payment to prevent allegedly explicit material from becoming public.

In a September 3 court filing in Broward County, Fla., attorney Ronnie Bitman accused Evans of demanding money while threatening to place an explicit recording of Thompson into the public court record. Bitman alleged Evans wanted an "immediate payment" and claimed the recording could then be obtained and circulated by the media if the dispute wasn't resolved.

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Brian Evans Allegedly Demanded $500,000

Source: MEGA Brian Evans allegedly demanded $500,000 to resolve his legal claims against Carrot Top, according to a court filing.

According to the filing, Evans presented Thompson's attorney with what he called "Path A," requesting $500,000 in immediately available funds to resolve his claims against the comedian. Otherwise, Evans said he intended to proceed with a court filing involving a USB drive allegedly containing explicit material. Thompson's legal team characterized the communication as an attempt to expose and embarrass the comedian in order to obtain money.

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Brian Evans Denies the Extortion Allegation

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Source: MEGA Brian Evans denied the extortion allegations and maintained that his communications were part of confidential settlement discussions.

Evans has disputed Thompson's attorneys' characterization of the exchange. He said his email was meant to be confidential settlement communication and denied ever threatening to publicly post the video in exchange for money. Evans also claimed the recording had already been deleted under a previous settlement agreement. "It is not a threat," Evans wrote in one email included in the court filing.

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Carrot Top Is Recovering in the Hospital

Source: MEGA Carrot Top remains hospitalized and recovering following his reported suicide attempt in Las Vegas.

The legal dispute came back into the spotlight following reports that Thompson attempted suicide on September 18. His representative confirmed he was hospitalized but did not publicly provide details about what happened. The rep said Thompson was receiving care and support while his loved ones requested privacy. His scheduled performance at the Luxor Hotel and Casino was canceled. A subsequent update said Thompson was awake, breathing on his own and under medical supervision.

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Carrot Top's Legal Dispute With Brian Evans Continues

Source: MEGA Carrot Top and Brian Evans have been involved in an ongoing legal dispute over an allegedly explicit recording.