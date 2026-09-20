Debbie Gibson Says She Reached Out to Carrot Top 'Literally Two Days' Before His Alleged Suicide Attempt: 'Check on Your Friends'
Sept. 20 2026, Published 5:49 p.m. ET
Debbie Gibson sent some love to old pal Carrot Top after he allegedly tried to commit suicide in Las Vegas on September 18.
The singer-songwriter, 56, shared a message of support to the comedian, 61, on Instagram the following day, alongside a gallery of photos of the two.
Debbie Gibson Shared a Note of Love and Support to Carrot Top Online
"Sometimes it’s the ones who make us laugh the hardest who are hurting the most. Sending love to you Scott 🧡@carrottoplive," Gibson wrote, also referencing the funnyman's birth name, Scott Thompson.
"[He] is one of those people who will send you a video message at some random time just to let you know he’s thinking of you and to put a smile on your face," she continued in her caption.
She continued: "I hadn’t heard from him in a little longer than usual so reached out literally 2 days ago."
"I figured he’d reply this week as he often does post show weekend so I didn’t think anything of it when I didn’t hear back right away," the "Lost in Your Eyes" crooner went on.
"Check on your friends. Especially the ones who give and give and give as Scott does to his loved ones and his audiences. We are all here for you friend," she added.
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Carrot Top Was Hospitalized in Las Vegas on September 18
Carrot Top was hospitalized following his attempt in Las Vegas, with his Friday and Saturday comedy shows also being canceled shortly after the incident. The actor has headlined his own residency at the Luxor Casino since 2005.
His spokesperson, Jami Schlicher, told Page Six on September 20 he's now awake and is able to breathe on his own.
“Scott remains hospitalized and under close medical care. He is now awake, breathing on his own and continuing to improve, surrounded by his family and those closest to him," she said.
Carrot Top Remains Hospitalized for the Time Being
“Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him,” she said.
“Many messages from fans have been shared with Scott, including stories from people about how his comedy helped them through difficult periods in their own lives. Hearing those stories and feeling that support has meant a great deal to him during his recovery," her statement went on.
She continued: “Scott and his family remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary kindness and continue to ask that his privacy be respected."
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