Cassie Ventura Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 After Testifying in Grueling Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial

In 2016, the star was attacked by Combs, 55, as she tried to flee one of her ex's "freak offs" at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Calif.

She said she texted Combs afterward: “I have a premiere for the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life on Monday. You are sick for thinking it’s OK to do what you’ve done. Please stay away from me.”

The performer allegedly told her he was going to get arrested.

Ventura said she attempted to get away while Combs was in the shower, but he found her in the hallway when he was seen dragging her while wearing a towel around his waist.

“He grabbed me up, threw me on the ground, kicked me, tried to drag me back to the room, took my stuff,” she testified.