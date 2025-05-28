or
Cassie Ventura Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 After Testifying in Grueling Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial

Photo of Alex Fine and Cassie Ventura; photo of their kids.
Source: @cassie/Instagram

Cassie Ventura gave birth to baby No. 3 after testifying in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial.

By:

May 28 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Cassie Ventura welcomed her third baby on Tuesday, May 27, two weeks after testifying in her ex Sean "Diddy" Combs' s-- trafficking trial.

According to a news outlet, the singer delivered her baby boy, whom she shares with husband Alex Fine, at a New York City hospital.

The little one joins big sisters Frankie and Sunny.

Sharing the Big News

Source: @cassie/Instagram

The singer shares three kids with husband Alex Fine.

In February, the singer, 38, revealed the exciting news via Instagram.

In the photo, her belly can be seen popping out of her top as her daughters are around her.

"🤰🏽💙 #3," she captioned the adorable photo as she hinted at the s-- of the kid.

Fine also shared the beautiful photos, writing, "Best gift I could ask for. Shot by @jordenkeith."

Cassie's Past With Diddy

Source: MEGA

The singer dated the music mogul on and off for many years.

Ventura has had it rough as of late, as she testified in her ex's trial in New York City.

During the trial, new photos of her injuries after she was beaten by her ex at a hotel in 2016 were released, including one of her having a swollen lip.

“That’s me, a selfie of me with a fat lip,” she testified on the stand in mid-May.

Breaking News

Source: Southern District New York Court

Cassie Ventura testified in her ex's trial.

In 2016, the star was attacked by Combs, 55, as she tried to flee one of her ex's "freak offs" at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Calif.

She said she texted Combs afterward: “I have a premiere for the biggest thing I’ve ever done in my life on Monday. You are sick for thinking it’s OK to do what you’ve done. Please stay away from me.”

The performer allegedly told her he was going to get arrested.

Ventura said she attempted to get away while Combs was in the shower, but he found her in the hallway when he was seen dragging her while wearing a towel around his waist.

“He grabbed me up, threw me on the ground, kicked me, tried to drag me back to the room, took my stuff,” she testified.

Source: Southern District New York Court

Alex Fine was by his wife's side throughout the trial.

In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of abuse and rape. The pair settled for $20 million, according to Ventura's testimony.

Meanwhile, Fine has been there all along for his wife.

“Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife freeing herself of her past,” Fine, 32, said in a statement read by attorney Douglas Wigdor on Friday, May 16, outside the New York City courthouse.

“There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife’s testimony,” Fine continued in the statement. “I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.”

