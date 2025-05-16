Cassie Ventura Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Dragging Her Back to a 'Freak Off' in Hotel Surveillance Video
Cassie Ventura faced intense questioning from both the prosecution and Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense team regarding controversial security footage from a Los Angeles hotel taken on March 5, 2016.
During her testimony, the pregnant model claimed the damning video shows Diddy dragging her back to their hotel room for what prosecutors are describing as a “freak off.”
“He followed me into the hallway and tried to bring me back,” Ventura revealed during her emotional testimony, which has captivated the courtroom's attention.
The singer's husband, Alex Fine, has remained steadfast at her side as she bravely navigated the difficult line of questioning, reliving her past with Diddy.
Reports from The New York Times indicate that Ventura “never seems to look at” Diddy, who is now 55, as she recounts harrowing memories from their tumultuous relationship.
For four grueling days, Ventura faced a barrage of difficult questions, painting a picture of her life with Diddy when they were together from 2005, when she was just 19, til they finally cut ties in 2018.
The star made several stunning allegations, including that the rap mogul raped her in 2018.
Diddy has completely denied all allegations against him.
Earlier in the week, Judge Arun Subramanian pressed the defense to expedite their line of questioning, expressing urgency for Ventura to finish testifying.
“In what universe did you not understand that this was important?” the judge demanded at one point, making the gravity of the proceedings crystal clear. As the questioning intensified on Friday, Ventura became visibly emotional, breaking down when confronted about incidents of physical abuse during the alleged "freak offs." The trial also brushed on the mother's previous relationships, including her brief romance with actor Michael B. Jordan, which reportedly sent Diddy into a fit of rage.
When asked how she felt in the courtroom, Ventura said, “My mind’s a little all over the place.”
n the lawsuit she filed against Diddy in November 2023, Ventura accused the music mogul of rape and sexual assault. Just one day after her allegations went public, the former couple settled out of court for a total of $20 million — an amount Diddy has denied any wrongdoing to justify paying. After filing her lawsuit, the Ventura testified that she canceled a planned music tour, contrary to the defense's claims that nothing prevented her from performing.
“I was overwhelmed and did not want to be away from my children,” she stated, revealing her commitment to her family, as she shares daughters Frankie, 5, and Sunny, 4, with Fine. During the trial, a prosecutor posed a stinging question: “Would you give that money back if it meant you never had to have freak offs?” “I would have agency and autonomy. I wouldn’t have had to work so hard to get it back,” she responded.