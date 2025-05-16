Cassie Ventura Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Was Dragging Her Back to a 'Freak Off' in Hotel Surveillance Video

“He followed me into the hallway and tried to bring me back,” Ventura revealed during her emotional testimony, which has captivated the courtroom's attention.

The singer's husband, Alex Fine, has remained steadfast at her side as she bravely navigated the difficult line of questioning, reliving her past with Diddy.

Reports from The New York Times indicate that Ventura “never seems to look at” Diddy, who is now 55, as she recounts harrowing memories from their tumultuous relationship.