Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Choked' and Assaulted Cassie Ventura's Friend in 2018 But Paid the Woman Off and Made Her Sign NDA
One of Cassie Ventura's former friends claimed she too was assaulted by the singer's ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs.
On Monday, May 19, a woman named Kerry Morgan was called to testify in the case against the music mogul, who pleaded not guilty to s-- trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Inside Cassie Ventura and Kerry Morgan's Friendship
According to a news outlet, Morgan was friends with Ventura from 2001 to 2018, and at one point, the women even lived together in New York City.
Morgan explained she stopped talking to the "Me & U" singer after Combs "assaulted" her in 2018. Morgan admitted she didn't particularly want to be involved in the trial, stating, "I have moved on with my life away from all these people and the problems."
Cassie Ventura's Friend Witnessed Sean 'Diddy' Combs Assault the Singer
Morgan revealed she witnessed the disgraced rapper assault Ventura two different times while he was sober, and she was also aware of when Combs violently attacked his ex-girlfriend at a hotel in 2016.
After the hotel incident — in which the video footage was made public — Morgan encouraged Ventura to contact the police, but she refused to do so. Morgan said she didn't make a call either, as Ventura didn't want her to.
Kerry Morgan Claims Sean 'Diddy' Combs Assaulted Her in 2018
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Bombshell: Cassie Ventura Reveals Rapper's 'Swinger' Lifestyle During Cross-Examination
- Cassie Ventura Was 'Nervous' and 'Confused' When Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs First Had Her 'Perform' in a Freak Off
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial: Dawn Richard Saw Rapper 'Punch, Kick, Choke and Drag' Cassie Ventura Throughout Their Relationship
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Morgan said Combs assaulted her in 2018 while in Ventura's home.
"He came up behind me and choked me and then boomeranged a wooden hanger at my head," Morgan stated. "I had finger marks on my neck."
At first, she planned to contact the authorities and file a lawsuit, but she wound up receiving a $30,000 payment from Combs and signed a NDA to stay silent on the ordeal.
After the incident, Ventura told her friend she was "over-exaggerating" about what went down, Morgan shared. That was the last time the ladies talked.
Other People Witnessed Sean 'Diddy' Combs Beat Cassie Ventura
As OK! reported, singer Dawn Richard took the stand earlier that day and also testified that she witnessed the "I Need a Girl" vocalist attack Ventura. Richard met Diddy when she auditioned for his MTV show Making the Band 3 in 2004, and his label Bad Boy Records signed her group Danity Kane.
Richards revealed she "frequently" saw the dad-of-seven abuse Ventura, claiming he would "punch her, choke her, drag her, slap her in the mouth."
In addition to several Bad Boy Records employees seeing the abuse, Richard claimed Usher and Ne-Yo were at the same dinner in 2010 when Combs "punched" Ventura in the stomach, yet no one intervened.
In September 2024, the same month Combs was arrested, Richard filed her own lawsuit against him, claiming she was sexually abused by her ex-manager and was treated inhumanely.