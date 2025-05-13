Cassie Ventura Was 'Nervous' and 'Confused' When Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs First Had Her 'Perform' in a Freak Off
Sean "Diddy" Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura is currently testifying at the second day of the disgraced star's s-- trafficking trial.
On Tuesday, May 13, the singer — who dated Combs from 2007 to 2018 — explained how much of her life was controlled by the rapper.
Cassie Ventura Reveals Sean 'Diddy' Combs Asked Her to 'Perform' in Freak Offs
According to a news outlet, Ventura, 38, explained to the jury that within the first year of their romance, "Sean proposed this idea, this sexual encounter that he called voyeurism." She said it required "setting up this experience" and "performing" for Combs, 55, who would instruct her and a male escort.
The "performances" are what Combs referred to as "freak offs."
"I just remember my stomach falling to my butt, just the nervousness and confusion in that moment," the pregnant singer — who married Alex Fine in 2019 — recalled of when the mogul informed her of what he wanted her to do.
Though she didn't understand how her sleeping with someone else would be a "turn-on" for her then-boyfriend, she obliged since she's a "total people-pleaser" and the dad-of-seven was controlling.
The Rapper Physically Abused Cassie Ventura
The "Me & U" crooner constantly worried about Diddy trying to blackmail her since he filmed the freak offs.
"It was always in the back of my mind that I would somehow be hurt by him," she admitted. "Sean is a really polarizing person, also very charming. So it’s hard to be able to decide in that moment what you need when he’s telling you what he wants."
Ventura also detailed the physical abuse she endured, claiming the Grammy winner would "knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Apologized for Abusing Cassie Ventura
When Ventura first claimed Combs acted violent toward her, he denied the accusations — however, hotel surveillance video from 2016 leaked online. The horrific video showed the Making the Band creator kicking his then-girlfriend as she laid on the ground in a hallway.
Diddy then posted an apology video on Instagram, sharing, "It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses."
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” Combs said. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”
Lawsuits Against Combs
As OK! reported, Ventura filed a lawsuit in 2023 against Combs, claiming he sexually assaulted her and used her in a s-- trafficking plot. However, the two ended up settling privately out of court.
Her suit was what spurred countless other individuals to sue the music mogul, and in March 2024, Diddy's homes were raided by the FBI. That September, he was arrested on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Combs pleaded not guilty.