Cassie Ventura Was 'Nervous' and 'Confused' When Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs First Had Her 'Perform' in a Freak Off

According to a news outlet, Ventura, 38, explained to the jury that within the first year of their romance, "Sean proposed this idea, this sexual encounter that he called voyeurism." She said it required "setting up this experience" and "performing" for Combs, 55, who would instruct her and a male escort.

The "performances" are what Combs referred to as "freak offs."

"I just remember my stomach falling to my butt, just the nervousness and confusion in that moment," the pregnant singer — who married Alex Fine in 2019 — recalled of when the mogul informed her of what he wanted her to do.

Though she didn't understand how her sleeping with someone else would be a "turn-on" for her then-boyfriend, she obliged since she's a "total people-pleaser" and the dad-of-seven was controlling.