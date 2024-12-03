Cassie Ventura Gave Abusive Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs the 'Opportunity to Settle' Privately Before Filing Lawsuit, Claims Lawyer
Did Sean "Diddy" Combs' refusal to cooperate with ex Cassie Ventura lead to his demise?
As OK! reported, the singer's lawsuit against the disgraced rapper prompted countless people to do the same and may have even launched the investigation that led to his arrest, but in Law & Crime's upcoming podcast "The Rise and Fall of Diddy," lawyer Donte Mills claimed Combs could have avoided all of the drama if he made a deal with his ex, whom he dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.
"She came to him before she filed [any] lawsuit and said, ‘I believed I was wronged by you.’ And she gave him an opportunity to settle the case before she brought [a] lawsuit," Mills spilled in a preview of an episode, which was obtained by another news outlet.
"I know that both Sean Combs’ attorneys and Cassie’s attorneys were in conversation, in talks, to see if they can resolve the lawsuit, but they were not able to and those settlement negotiations fell through," he explained.
Since no agreement was made, in November 2023, the mother-of-two, 38, sued Combs for rape, as well as physical and emotional abuse. She also claimed she was forced to engage in sexual activities with s-- workers while being recorded.
Though the Bad Boy Records founder, 55, then quickly gave Ventura an undisclosed amount of money to settle outside of court, Ventura's suit could have been what led to others filing suits against the music mogul.
"I truly believe the downfall of Sean Combs … began [with] the Cassie Ventura lawsuit," Mills stated.
Though Combs denied ever assaulting Ventura, hotel security footage from 2016 surfaced on the internet and showed the dad-of-seven kicking the "Me & U" vocalist.
Shortly after, Diddy issue a poorly received apology via social media, saying, "It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f----- up. I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses."
"My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted," he said. "I'm truly sorry."
By September — a few months after the FBI raided two of his homes — Combs was arrested on charges of s-- trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Diddy pleaded not guilty and has been denied bail multiple times. His trial is set for May 2025.
Since entering prison, countless men and women have filed their own lawsuits against the "I Need a Girl" crooner, claiming they were sexually assaulted by him or others after allegedly being drugged at one of his parties. More than one accuser said they were underage at the time.
