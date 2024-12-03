Cassie Ventura Gave Abusive Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs the 'Opportunity to Settle' Privately Before Filing Lawsuit, Claims Lawyer

Did Sean "Diddy" Combs' refusal to cooperate with ex Cassie Ventura lead to his demise?

As OK! reported, the singer's lawsuit against the disgraced rapper prompted countless people to do the same and may have even launched the investigation that led to his arrest, but in Law & Crime's upcoming podcast "The Rise and Fall of Diddy," lawyer Donte Mills claimed Combs could have avoided all of the drama if he made a deal with his ex, whom he dated on and off from 2007 to 2018.