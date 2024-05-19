'I Was F----- Up': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Apologizes for 'Inexcusable' Behavior in Cassie Ventura Abuse Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs shared a video to Instagram apologizing for his actions after 2016 surveillance footage of the music producer physically abusing ex Cassie Ventura went viral.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said in a clip posted on Sunday, May 19. “I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses.”