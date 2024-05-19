'I Was F----- Up': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Apologizes for 'Inexcusable' Behavior in Cassie Ventura Abuse Video
Sean “Diddy” Combs shared a video to Instagram apologizing for his actions after 2016 surveillance footage of the music producer physically abusing ex Cassie Ventura went viral.
“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” he said in a clip posted on Sunday, May 19. “I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses.”
“My behavior on that video is inexcusable,” he added. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted.”
“I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace,” the musician continued.
Combs concluded by claiming he's “committed to being a better man each and every day,” and is “not asking for forgiveness” but is “truly sorry.”
The star additionally captioned the post, "I’m truly sorry."
Followers of the rapper — who is also under federal investigation for alleged involvement in sexual trafficking — came after him for the lackluster message in the comments section.
"You should have apologized before the video was released. It’s quite obvious this wasn’t a singular incident so why are you only apologizing for your behavior that video — what about everything else?" one user pointed out.
Another individual added, "Weren't you denying it though? Now that there's evidence you're sorry? Yea you're sorry alright, sorry the tape got out," referencing how Combs previously refuted all allegations Ventura accused him of in her 2023 lawsuit.
The rapper's apology came after a video of him grabbing, shoving and kicking Ventura — whom he dated on-again off-again from 2007-2018 — during a domestic altercation.
After it's release, Ventura's attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, expressed: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”
In her initial filing at the Manhattan's Federal District Court in November, Ventura broke her silence surrounding the abuse she endured.
"I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," she said. "With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."
Ventura and Combs have since entered into an undisclosed settlement.
Despite the surveillance footage resurfacing, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office explained on Friday, May 17, why they are unable to prosecute Combs for the crime.
“We are aware of the video that has been circulating online allegedly depicting Sean Combs assaulting a young woman in Los Angeles. We find the images extremely disturbing and difficult to watch,” they said in a social media statement.
“If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted,” they explained. “As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs, but we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services.”