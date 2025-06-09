Catelynn Lowell Leaks Final Texts to Adopted Daughter's Mom Teresa Davis Prior to Being Blocked
Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell leaked the final text messages between her and her adopted daughter Carly Davis’ parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, that led to her being cut off by them.
“I love how people say that I’m putting them on ‘blast’ when I am literally just sharing my feelings, not calling them any hurtful names or anything,” Catelynn wrote on her Instagram Story. “As bio parents, we are taught to just take what’s given to us and that we should feel ‘lucky,’ but if anything goes wrong, we need to shut up and be quiet. Ok I’m done for today.”
She then attached a series of text messages in which she claims she was “literally ignored for months then just blocked,” noting it “hurts” her heart “for all the kids involved" in the mess.
As OK! previously reported, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have been trying to get in touch with Carly, whom they put up for adoption in 2009, and they struggled all season with their once-open adoption being closed. During the finale Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, they agreed to no longer discuss Carly, as Brandon and Teresa were upset with them airing out everything online.
'Thinking of Carly'
On July 1, 2024, Catelynn wrote to Teresa, telling her she hopes Carly “loves her purse and wallet,” as it is one of her "favorite brands.” “Also, keep me updated on when y’all would like to talk,” Catelynn added. On July 10, 2024, she sent a video of what appears to be Tyler playing with their daughter Rya.
“Thinking of Carly,” she told Teresa alongside the clip. “Please let her know that we miss and love her. Also her sister miss [sic] her! They ask about her all the time! Here’s some Rya belly laughs. I know Carly would love to hear them. You can’t help but smile and laugh along.”
'We Miss You!'
On the same day, she sent some photos of her family, writing, “Hey Carly we miss and love you! We are out in California visiting family and Tyler’s grandma. It’s beyond HOT here. Hope you are having an amazing summer! Love you and hope to talk to you soon.”
She updated Carly again, telling her about a boat trip they took. When they arrived home from their vacation, Catelynn reached out, updating her on all of her sisters’ activities. “We miss you and love you!” Catelynn added, sharing she hopes to see her "one day soon."
She texted one more time, telling Carly about a bearded dragon Catelynn and Tyler’s daughter Nova purchased.
Catelynn Tried to Make Contact Again
Catelynn attempted to make contact, telling her adopted daughter she hoped school was going well and attached pictures of Nova on a carousel in a mall while doing some back-to-school shopping. One week later, she sent pictures of Nova and Vaeda’s first day of school. In one of the final texts before being blocked, Catelynn wrote, “Hey Carly! Hope you are doing well and school is going good. We had our last camping trip for the summer (getting cold here in Michigan now). The kids had a blast. We love and miss you! Nova loved feeding the seagulls. Vaeda and Rya picked the BIGGEST lollipop I have ever seen.”
Why Catelynn Lowell Was Blocked by Teresa Davis
As OK! reported, Catelynn confirmed Brandon and Teresa blocked her.
“Brandon and Teresa straight-up told our adoption counselor, Dawn [Baker], ‘Yeah, I had to block [Catelynn] for my mental health. And I was like, ‘Your mental health, your mental health?’ I mean, it was, like, anxiety. I literally felt every emotion come up when I hugged [Carly] in the hospital and told her bye," Lowell said on the March 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.
She added Teresa “told Dawn to tell us that we’re not allowed to send gifts anymore because it’s uncalled for,” before sharing Dawn requested they keep that to themselves.
“I said, ‘Well, f---, now, I’m saying it,’” she stated. “'I’m spilling it from the rooftops.’”