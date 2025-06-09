Catelynn Lowell Leaks Final Texts to Adopted Daughter's Mom Teresa Davis Prior to Being Blocked

Teen Mom star Catelynn Lowell leaked the final text messages between her and her adopted daughter Carly Davis’ parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, that led to her being cut off by them.

“I love how people say that I’m putting them on ‘blast’ when I am literally just sharing my feelings, not calling them any hurtful names or anything,” Catelynn wrote on her Instagram Story. “As bio parents, we are taught to just take what’s given to us and that we should feel ‘lucky,’ but if anything goes wrong, we need to shut up and be quiet. Ok I’m done for today.”

She then attached a series of text messages in which she claims she was “literally ignored for months then just blocked,” noting it “hurts” her heart “for all the kids involved" in the mess.

As OK! previously reported, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra have been trying to get in touch with Carly, whom they put up for adoption in 2009, and they struggled all season with their once-open adoption being closed. During the finale Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, they agreed to no longer discuss Carly, as Brandon and Teresa were upset with them airing out everything online.