Catleynn Lowell shared she was informed Carly's adoptive parents blocked her for their 'mental health.'

On the March 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn shared, “Brandon and Teresa straight-up told our adoption counselor, Dawn [Baker], ‘Yeah, I had to block [Catelynn] for my mental health. And I was like, ‘Your mental health, your mental health?’ I mean, it was, like, anxiety. I literally felt every emotion come up when I hugged [Carly] in the hospital and told her bye.”

Catelynn added Teresa “told Dawn to tell us that we’re not allowed to send gifts anymore because it’s uncalled for,” before sharing Dawn requested they keep that to themselves.

“I said, ‘Well, f---, now, I’m saying it,’” Catelynn stated. “'I’m spilling it from the rooftops.’”