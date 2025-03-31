Catelynn Lowell Confirms Why Brandon and Teresa Davis Blocked Her: 'I Deserve a F------- Apology!'
Catelynn Lowell revealed why her daughter Carly’s adoptive parents, Brandon and Teresa Davis, blocked her.
On the March 27 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn shared, “Brandon and Teresa straight-up told our adoption counselor, Dawn [Baker], ‘Yeah, I had to block [Catelynn] for my mental health. And I was like, ‘Your mental health, your mental health?’ I mean, it was, like, anxiety. I literally felt every emotion come up when I hugged [Carly] in the hospital and told her bye.”
Catelynn added Teresa “told Dawn to tell us that we’re not allowed to send gifts anymore because it’s uncalled for,” before sharing Dawn requested they keep that to themselves.
“I said, ‘Well, f---, now, I’m saying it,’” Catelynn stated. “'I’m spilling it from the rooftops.’”
Tyler shared his thoughts, saying Brandon and Teresa have his kid, but they “can’t take” his story too.
Catelynn also revealed Teresa wanted her to say something to Dawn — but didn't understand why.
“You need an apology?” she questioned. “For what? For me putting the truth out about how you are as a human and what you did to us. I deserve a f------ apology.”
As OK! reported, in the wake of their drama with Brandon and Teresa, Tyler exposed the “open adoption” portion of Carly’s adoption contract on his Instagram Story.
“Tyler & Catelynn requested that the adoptive family be present at the hospital for the delivery and care of the baby as well as the discharge,” the document reads. “Tyler & Catelynn have requested to have pictures and updates of the baby sent to them throughout the child’s first 18 years.”
It noted that Brandon and Teresa were committed to “a semi-open adoption.”
“The exchange of pictures and letters will take place through the adoption agency,” the contract continued. “Tyler & Catelynn have requested pictures and an update twice a year for 18 years.”
Tyler underlined the last sentence, which read, “Tyler & Catelynn have also requested annual visits with the child and the adoptive family in the future.” He put a black box around the phrase “annual visits.”
In a recent interview, Catelynn said she would make “different decisions” with her choice regarding who adopted Carly, noting she would have picked “a couple in Michigan” where she and her husband reside. She also stated the fact that Brandon and Teresa initially wanted a closed adoption should have made her not consider them in the first place. The couple ultimately agreed to an open adoption, but with the stipulation, they could close it any time they deemed fit to.
As OK! reported, Catelynn confirmed Brandon and Teresa blocked her phone number and “completely closed the adoption.” The reality TV personality explained at the time she asked Brandon and Teresa if Carly is the one who doesn't want any contact. If it’s not, Catelynn vowed to keep “fighting for communication” with her daughter.
After advice from Dawn, Catelynn and Tyler agreed to put a pause in trying to pursue a relationship with Carly for the time being.