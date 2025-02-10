Catelynn Lowell Claims Daughter Carly Wanted to 'Get Together More' Before Brandon and Teresa Davis Blocked Her

Tyler took to his Instagram Story to address the pause, explaining he and Catelynn stopped sending Carly “gifts and updates.” “All we can do now is continue to share our perspective, experience & truth as birth parents,” he wrote. “All we can do now is continue to advocate for the minority group of adoptees.” He went on to detail how he and Catelynn started an email for Carly where they write to her and will show it to her when she’s older — if she reaches back out to them in the future.

“We only want her to have what we believe she deserves & that’s the truth,” he said. “We’ve actually just received our whole adoption file & the details in it are even more shocking than we anticipated. We only want what Carly wants, even if that means her wanting nothing to do with us, which we’ve stated from the beginning.”

Prior to thanking the “adoptee community” for support, the long-standing reality star added adoption “begins with trauma & loss for the baby, which is the only one who truly matters since they are most affected by it.”