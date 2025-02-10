Catelynn Lowell Claims Daughter Carly Wanted to 'Get Together More' Before Brandon and Teresa Davis Blocked Her
In the wake of Brandon and Teresa Davis blocking Catelynn Lowell, the Teen Mom star claimed Carly, her daughter she gave up for adoption, didn't want to cut off communication with her.
"Carly was asking her parents, 'Why can't we get together more?'" Catelynn wrote on her Instagram Story.
“So in my heart I don’t feel it’s her wanting this,” she added. “If B&T would tell me it’s in fact Carly not wanting contact then I would respect that with all of me!”
The Conquering Chaos author also addressed something she’s received some criticism for — not staying quiet about the situation.
She shared that if Brandon and Teresa called her and said Carly no longer wanted to be in touch with her and Tyler Baltierra, she would “be silent.” “Y’all wouldn’t hear a thing from me again about the situation!” she added. “Because at the end of the day SHE is what’s MOST important.”
As OK! previously reported, on the February 6 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Catelynn and Tyler agreed to take a pause in their attempt for a relationship with Carly after adoption counselor Dawn Baker gave them the suggestion.
Tyler took to his Instagram Story to address the pause, explaining he and Catelynn stopped sending Carly “gifts and updates.” “All we can do now is continue to share our perspective, experience & truth as birth parents,” he wrote. “All we can do now is continue to advocate for the minority group of adoptees.” He went on to detail how he and Catelynn started an email for Carly where they write to her and will show it to her when she’s older — if she reaches back out to them in the future.
“We only want her to have what we believe she deserves & that’s the truth,” he said. “We’ve actually just received our whole adoption file & the details in it are even more shocking than we anticipated. We only want what Carly wants, even if that means her wanting nothing to do with us, which we’ve stated from the beginning.”
Prior to thanking the “adoptee community” for support, the long-standing reality star added adoption “begins with trauma & loss for the baby, which is the only one who truly matters since they are most affected by it.”
OK! covered the recent drama with Brandon and Teresa on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter in which Catelynn was told by Teresa they would no longer be responding to her due to the way Tyler and Catelynn talk about them online.
After showing Tyler tons of updates she’d continued to send Teresa via text — only to get no response — the couple realized they’d been blocked.
A text was also sent to Dawn where Teresa insisted she wanted them to stop sending gifts to their house for Carly due to it being “out of control” and “inappropriate.”