Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Admit to Texting Carly's Alleged Friends Due to 'Super Concerning' 'Cultlike' Allegations

In an interview with Melissa , an adoption educator who goes by @adoptee_thoughts on TikTok , Baltierra claimed it was “hard to ignore” the “two people” who were “trying to catfish them” due to the “information” being “so intense and concerning” they felt compelled to “play their game in a way to get to the bottom of this.”

In the wake of alleged text messages being released from Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell to their adopted daughter Carly Davis ’ friends, the pair sat down with a TikTok star to discuss the scandal.

I sat down with Catelynn and Tyler for 2 hours, to get to the bottom of the leaked text messages with "Carly's friend." Stay tuned for the full episode, with input from an adoption competent therapist and adoption educator.

“I think one of them — the one person that supposedly goes by Jenna — this person — I kept asking her for proof because I didn’t believe her,” Lowell explained, clearly acknowledging the messages. “And she could never send me the proof. So I was like, ‘I don’t believe you. I can’t believe you.’ But before it got to that point, she was messaging me things like the daughter we relinquished is not allowed to speak about her siblings in the home. She’s not allowed to talk about that she’s adopted.”

Baltierra piped in, saying they were told Davis wanted to contact them but wasn’t allowed to do so. “They mentioned stuff about religious stuff — kind of cultlike sounding allegations that were super concerning, which was the main thing that kinda got me and Cate worried enough to keep talking to them,” he added. “Because, like I said, the concerns and the allegations that they were saying were really hard to ignore. Even as normal parents, but especially as birth parents who don’t have a lot of information. It was scary.”

As OK! previously reported, the duo have been trying to get in touch with Davis, whom they put up for adoption in 2009, and they struggled all season with their once-open adoption being closed. During the finale Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, they agreed to no longer discuss Davis, as Brandon and Teresa Davis were upset with them airing out everything online.

TikTok account @cateandtylermessages released a ton of messages which allegedly show Tyler giving out an email address they “set up” for Carl, telling them it’s “just in case she ever mentions to you that she wants to contact us with safety & privacy.”

When Jenna was brought up in those messages, Tyler claimed they “didn’t know if they believed" her or not.

“If we were allowed to talk to Carly ourselves, we would’ve known that,” Tyler said in another alleged message, responding to the friend’s insistence Carly wanted a song she sent to the pair to play on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “And we both/all may have failed her in this situation, but we’re the only ones who will be ridiculed for it and considered the bad guy for thinking we’re just doing the right thing.”