Catherine and Sean Lowe Not Ruling Out Adoption After Having 3 Kids: 'You Never Know What Could Happen'
Catherine and Sean Lowe lucked out when they met during the latter's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013, as they got married and have three beautiful kids: Samuel, Isaiah and Mia.
However, the mom-of-three isn't ruling out potentially welcoming another member down the road. "I feel so content with my family structure right now, but you never know what could happen. Sean still talks about adoption. I feel complete right now, and we're in such a good grove. But if it happens and that's something that falls into our lap, I would be very grateful," the 37-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Pfizer, as she wants to help educate expectant mothers ahead of cold and flu season of the symptoms behind the number one cause for hospitalization for babies and encourage them to talk to their OB-GYN about RSV. "I love babies and I love taking care of children. I didn't think I would be maternal, but it changed when I had kids. It's been a really interesting introspective time for me. Now, I am like, I could probably have 10 kids!"
Though Catherine's two eldest kids are "so different," they are best friends. "I will find the boys in bed together. Samuel will come into Isaiah's room and just sleep with him. I said, 'Why do you do that, honey?' And he said, 'Because I feel safe and warm.' I am like, 'That is so cute!' I will not separate them now because it's such a cute time, and they have such a special relationship."
Additionally, the boys love their little sister, who Catherine says is a "tough girl."
"They're very sweet around her," she gushes. "She's a cool chick. I am jealous of how she is! She's cooler than me — she can hang with the boys but also do girly stuff. She's really smart and sweet, but she might be vicious later!"
For now, Catherine is enjoying spending time with Mia. "We enjoy similar things, and it's a really special time," she says. "And Sean has a really good relationship with her, too."
Since the reality star is so passionate about parenting and being a mom, it made sense for her to partner up with Pfizer to help educate mothers about cold and flu season. "RSV is the number one reason why babies are hospitalized, and so I want to bring awareness through my story to people who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, to encourage them to talk to their pediatricians, to their OBGYNs about the risks of RSV because we had a very traumatic experience," she says.
"If I can help one family or help one mom understand the risks of RSV and the warning signs of RSV, then I have done my job," she continues.
The Washington native is eager to help others since she had a scary incident occur in 2018 with her middle son, Isaiah, when he was only five months old. "We thought it was just a cold and a couple of days later, Sean said he was going to take him to the pediatrician, which I am very grateful he did," she shares. "They sent us immediately to the ER, and it was a scary time. You think it's just a cold, but it's not. It's very traumatic to see your child be hooked up to machines and tubes and not be able to hold him."
"I wasn't able to be close to him, which was scary. I am so grateful Pfizer has given me the opportunity to speak with other moms. There's a website called BewareofRSV.com, and that's a great resource for people to learn more about RSV and to see what things they can do to help protect their children. When your child is really young, you have to be diligent about everything."
Since the pair, who got married in 2014, thought they had seen everything with their eldest son, Samuel, they were thrown off when Isaiah had to be rushed to the hospital. "It could happen at any time," Catherine says. "In those first six months it's especially hard because they're so tiny and they can't communicate."
To learn more about the RSV and its risk to babies, please visit BewareofRSV.com.