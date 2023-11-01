Catherine and Sean Lowe Not Ruling Out Adoption After Having 3 Kids: 'You Never Know What Could Happen'

Catherine and Sean Lowe lucked out when they met during the latter's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2013, as they got married and have three beautiful kids: Samuel, Isaiah and Mia.

However, the mom-of-three isn't ruling out potentially welcoming another member down the road. "I feel so content with my family structure right now, but you never know what could happen. Sean still talks about adoption. I feel complete right now, and we're in such a good grove. But if it happens and that's something that falls into our lap, I would be very grateful," the 37-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Pfizer, as she wants to help educate expectant mothers ahead of cold and flu season of the symptoms behind the number one cause for hospitalization for babies and encourage them to talk to their OB-GYN about RSV. "I love babies and I love taking care of children. I didn't think I would be maternal, but it changed when I had kids. It's been a really interesting introspective time for me. Now, I am like, I could probably have 10 kids!"