The more, the merrier! Catherine Giudici revealed that she and her husband, Sean Lowe, are thinking about expanding their family even more — by potentially adopting another child.

“We are praying about it, we are researching it, we are trying to potentially start a process,” the 34-year-old exclusively tells OK!. “It’s such a huge change, it’s something that would be monumental in our lives. We take it very seriously and want to make sure that it’s right for our family.”

The couple — who met on Lowe’s season of The Bachelor in 2013 — share three kids: Samuel, 4, Isaiah, 2, Mia, 11 months. This would be the couple’s first time adopting.

However, the brunette beauty wouldn’t be surprised if she gets pregnant at some point down the line. “I have told other people before — the factories are not closed,” she quips. “So, we could have another biological [kid], we could have another adopted child. I recently said I wanted five kids. I don’t know right now if that is still in the cards, but you never know. Sean Lowe is like, ‘OK, I got to get back to work. I’ve got to provide for the kids.'”

“You just never know,” Giudici adds. “It’s like every year that I am pregnant or have a kid, so.”

The pair welcomed their daughter into their lives almost a year ago, and even though they have their hands full, Giudici reveals that they couldn’t be happier with their family of five. “We are all obsessed,” she gushes. “She’s such a doll. She’s such a good baby. She never complains, she is so go with the flow, the boys love her so much.

“Every time we bring one baby down to meet another baby in the morning, like whoever is up, it’s like they all are glowing to be around the other child, so we have the sweetest little kids who love being together,” she says. “Especially around our little girl — they are very gentle and they are playful and they always want to be around her, and it’s such a cool dynamic.

“Sean and I are so blessed to see these little friendships forming and these little inside jokes starting, memories,” she continues. “It’s such a cool thing to witness and that’s why Sean and I are so grateful to be home witnessing all of these little chapters of their lives.”

Despite the pandemic keeping people from going to work or seeing friends, Giudici admits that their life isn’t too different and she is thankful for the extra time with her brood. “Since day one, Sean and I have always been together,” she confesses. “We both work from home, we love being together as a family, our kids are super spoiled with time with us, so it’s been really, really fun to know that our kids get to be with us as much as we possibly can.

“We are soaking it up and we just love being together,” she adds. “We absolutely adore laughing together and making jokes and playing games. We absolutely thrive in this, again, we feel so blessed to not be sick of each other and not be at each other’s throats during this time, just being grateful for what we have.”

In honor of National Kindness Day, which was on Friday, November 13, Giudici partnered with Ivory soap to send out care packages to grandmas and grandpas around the world — and loved sharing the experience with her kids.

“It’s such a great teachable moment for my sons to understand what we have,” she shares. “We have to help other people.”