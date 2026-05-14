Catherine O’Hara's Couples Therapy Confession: Late Actress Wanted to 'Emulate' Martin Short's Marriage During Relationship 'Rough Patch'

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Catherine O'Hara recalled how friend Martin Short unknowingly helped her through a "rough patch" in her marriage. The late actress appeared in the comedian's new Netflix documentary, Marty, Life Is Short, before her death in January at age 72, revealing she once looked at his marriage with his late wife, Nancy Dolman, for inspiration when she was experiencing issues in her own relationship.

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Catherine O'Hara Was Inspired by Martin Short's Marriage

Source: MEGA Martin Short's wife, Nancy Dolman, died of ovarian cancer in 2010.

“Marty and Nancy. What a team, eh?” The Wild Robot star said of the couple, who were married for 30 years before Dolman's death from ovarian cancer in 2010. “I keep saying they’re an amazing team, but they really were.” O'Hara discussed how their relationship played a role in her marriage to Bo Welch, whom she married in 1992.

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Catherine O'Hara Revealed 'Rough Patch' in Her Marriage

Source: MEGA Catherine O'Hara revealed she and her husband, Bo Welch, went to couples therapy during a rocky time in their marriage.

“My husband and I went through a rough patch, and we went to therapy, and one of the questions she asked is, ‘Do you know a couple whose relationship you would love to have, or you’d love to emulate?’" she explained. "And we said, ‘Oh, we have these friends, Marty and Nancy.'" The Schitt's Creek star was surprised when her therapist responded, "I can't tell you how many people have named them."

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Catherine O'Hara and Martin Short's Relationship Dates Back to the '80s

Source: MEGA Catherine O'Hara and Martin Short's friendship goes back to the early '80s.

The Penelope actress and the Only Murders in the Building actor's friendship dates back to the early '80s, when they costarred on the sketch comedy show SCTV. The pair went on to work together on various projects over the years, including 1989's I, Martin Short, Goes Hollywood, 1994's A Simple Twist of Fate and 2012's Frankenweenie.

Martin Short Paid Tribute to Catherine O'Hara Following Her Unexpected Death

Source: MEGA Martin Short called Catherine O'Hara the 'sweetest angel' after her death.