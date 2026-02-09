Catherine O'Hara's Cause of Death Revealed Less Than 2 Weeks After Shocking Medical Emergency

Article continues below advertisement

Legendary actress Catherine O'Hara's cause of death has been revealed less than two weeks after her death at 71 years old. The Schitt's Creek star died of a blood clot in her lungs, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, a news outlet reported on Monday, February 9. Her immediate cause of death was listed as pulmonary embolism, with rectal cancer as the underlying cause.

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine O'Hara's Cause of Death Revealed

The actress has been cremated, with her remains given to her husband, Robert "Bo" Welch, per a death certificate obtained by the outlet. O'Hara's death was confirmed by her representation, Creative Artists Agency, on January 30. “Prolific multi-award-winning actress, writer and comedian Catherine O’Hara died today at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness,” the organization said in a statement to a news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine O'Hara Was 'Breathing Difficulty' Before Being Rushed to the Hospital

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to call from the star's home at around 4:48 a.m., where she was reportedly experiencing trouble "breathing difficulty" before paramedics arrived at her home. She was transported to the hospital in "serious" condition. Multiple outlets reported that the actress suffered from situs inversus, a rare condition in which the arrangement of the internal organs is a mirror image of normal anatomy, according to NIH.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine O'Hara Made Last Public Appearance in September 2025

O'Hara made her final public appearance alongside her husband in September 2025 while attending the Emmy Awards. The actress was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on the Seth Rogen-led series, The Studio and Guest Actress for a Drama Series on The Last of US. O'Hara skipped the 2026 Golden Globes earlier this month despite being nominated.

Catherine O'Hara Revealed COVID Diagnosis Last Year