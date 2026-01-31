Catherine O'Hara Had Rare Condition Situs Inversus Prior to Her Death: Inside the Uncommon Disorder
Jan. 30 2026, Published 9:01 p.m. ET
Legendary actress Catherine O'Hara suffered from situs inversus, a rare condition that causes the body’s internal organs to be mirrored from their usual positions, sparking fascination among fans about the unusual disorder.
What Is Situs Inversus?
Situs inversus "occurs when the organs in your chest and belly develop in a reversed position of normal anatomy," according to the Cleveland Clinic.
The rare condition can develop on its own, but is often linked to other defects and issues. It affects about 1 in every 10,000 people.
What Happened to Catherine O'Hara?
O'Hara's death was confirmed by her rep, Creative Artist Agency, on Friday, January 30.
“Prolific multi-award-winning actress, writer and comedian Catherine O’Hara died today at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness,” the organization said in a statement to a news outlet.
O'Hara's cause of death is still unclear. However, the Los Angeles Fire Department told the outlet they responded to a call at 4:48 a.m. before transporting the actress to the hospital in "serious" condition.
According to newly released 911 dispatch audio obtained by an outlet, the Schitt's Creek actress was experiencing "breathing difficulty" before paramedics arrived at her home.
Catherine O'Hara Made Last Public Appearance in September 2025
The Home Alone actress made her final public appearance on September 14, 2025, at the Emmy Awards. She was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on The Studio and Guest Actress for a Drama Series on The Last of Us.
O'Hara looked stunning in a long-sleeve black dress with a sequin neckline, stepping out alongside her husband, , who stylishly coordinated in a sleek black tuxedo.
The actress skipped the 2026 Golden Globes earlier this month despite being nominated.
Catherine O'Hara Made Morbid Joke in 2025
The actress made a morbid joke about her death during a March 2025 interview alongside The Studio costars, Seth Rogen, 43, and Kathryn Hahn.
"As actors, do you feel like you have more of a say, at least, if not power?" the interviewer asked, to which O'Hara candidly replied, "I’ve been treated that way lately. Am I dying or something?"
The Interview actor jumped in on the joke, adding, "This is how we wanted to tell you. This man’s actually a doctor.
Two months later, O'Hara revealed she contracted COVID while filming The Studio.
“I got COVID at The Sphere, and that’s all I could see watching that one. I can see my posture is just [droops her body],” she told a news outlet in May 2025. “I didn’t test because we were trying to finish shooting, and we were leaving town in a day or two, so we had to shoot all those scenes."