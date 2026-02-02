Who Were Catherine O'Hara's Kids? All About Matthew and Luke
Feb. 2 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Matthew Welch
Even offscreen, Catherine O'Hara was a beloved mom-of-two.
The Home Alone actress became a first-time mom when she and her husband, Bo Welch, welcomed Matthew Welch in 1994, two years after their 1992 nuptials. Matthew made his red carpet debut when his parents brought him to the opening party for Tim Burton's photo exhibit, The Museum of Unnatural History, in Hollywood in October 1994.
Like his parents, Matthew launched a career in Hollywood, working on set designs for several projects.
In a 2007 interview with Toronto Star, Catherine said her older son "does Warners cartoon bits, really old-fashioned, cheap-a-- funny vaudeville stuff."
While the Beetlejuice actress did not always talk about her kids in interviews, she said her family had always been a priority.
"In deciding what work I might get involved in for my whole working life, my family's always come first. I have two sons, and when they were babies, I thought what's the point? What's the point of having children if I'm not going to be with them, so that was always number one consideration and always will be," she told 519 Magazine.
Luke Welch
Catherine and Bo's second son, Luke Welch, was born in 1997.
According to The Wild Robot star, her kids with Bo "are very funny, and [they encourage it]," with Luke doing "word play."
"I'm proud to say, we all make each other laugh. In my home, growing up. I learned that from my parents. They made each other laugh to the end, God bless 'em. How great is that?" the mom-of-two said of her kids.
Luke has also followed in his parents' footsteps, working on production design for several projects over the years. He and his brother both worked on Schitt's Creek: one as a set dresser and the other in set construction.
"The older one, the 30-year-old, is doing, was doing, set construction," Catherine told Julia Louis-Dreyfus during an appearance on the "Wiser Than Me" podcast. "And the younger one, who's 27, is a set dresser in Vancouver. There's tons of work there, but they're so lucky. They have jobs."
One of them was also involved in The Last of Us Season 2 as a set dresser, Catherine confirmed to Andy Cohen.