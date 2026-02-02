Who Were Catherine O'Hara's Kids? All About Matthew and Luke

Catherine O'Hara, who died on January 30 at the age of 71, shared two sons with her husband, Bo Welch.

Even offscreen, Catherine O'Hara was a beloved mom-of-two.

The Home Alone actress became a first-time mom when she and her husband, Bo Welch, welcomed Matthew Welch in 1994, two years after their 1992 nuptials. Matthew made his red carpet debut when his parents brought him to the opening party for Tim Burton's photo exhibit, The Museum of Unnatural History, in Hollywood in October 1994.

Like his parents, Matthew launched a career in Hollywood, working on set designs for several projects.

In a 2007 interview with Toronto Star, Catherine said her older son "does Warners cartoon bits, really old-fashioned, cheap-a-- funny vaudeville stuff."

While the Beetlejuice actress did not always talk about her kids in interviews, she said her family had always been a priority.

"In deciding what work I might get involved in for my whole working life, my family's always come first. I have two sons, and when they were babies, I thought what's the point? What's the point of having children if I'm not going to be with them, so that was always number one consideration and always will be," she told 519 Magazine.