Josh Peck Cameos in 'The Last of Us' Season 2 and the Internet Loses It

Get ready for a double take, because Josh Peck just made a jaw-dropping cameo in The Last of Us Season 2.

"That was so fun," exclaimed episode director Kate Herron, spilling the spicy details to a news outlet about how Peck's surprise appearance came to be. "We had people read [for the part], obviously. Josh's read came in, and Josh is fantastic. We were like, 'We need to get Josh.' But also the idea of it just being Josh … I love the idea we get to Drew Barrymore him in Scream. People just wouldn't see it coming."