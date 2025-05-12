Josh Peck Cameos in 'The Last of Us' Season 2 and the Internet Loses It
Get ready for a double take, because Josh Peck just made a jaw-dropping cameo in The Last of Us Season 2.
"That was so fun," exclaimed episode director Kate Herron, spilling the spicy details to a news outlet about how Peck's surprise appearance came to be. "We had people read [for the part], obviously. Josh's read came in, and Josh is fantastic. We were like, 'We need to get Josh.' But also the idea of it just being Josh … I love the idea we get to Drew Barrymore him in Scream. People just wouldn't see it coming."
On Sunday night, May 4, Peck took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scenes snaps from set, revealing just how much this role meant to him. "Man, this was a tough secret to keep," he mused in the caption.
He called it "an honor to play a small part in one of my favorite shows, with one of my favorite actors ever."
About the Episode (Spoilers ahead!)
In the chaos of episode four, Peck takes on the role of Janowitz, a soldier with the Federal Disaster Response Agency (FEDRA).
Peck delivered a brutal, expletive-laden monologue in a flashback scene set in the grim Seattle quarantine zone of 2018 — five years after the apocalypse triggered by the Cordyceps brain infection, alongside FEDRA's government takeover.
Chilling in a military truck with fellow soldiers, Janowitz cracks jokes as he spins a wicked yarn about catching a survivor — a "voter" (a harsh term since FEDRA stripped citizens of their rights) — handing out religious pamphlets.
"You guys know me. I'm f------ easy on voters," he quips. "So I got three voters against the wall. I caught them red-handed disseminating pamphlets … So, I call for backup. Guess who shows up?" You guessed it: Greenberg!
"And he's all like, 'What are you f-------- calling for? What, you can't handle three voters? … I say, 'I caught them out here disseminating.' And he goes, 'What?! You f------- perverts are here jerking off and splooging on my streets?'"
Just as the shocking story unfolds, soldier Isaac Dixon (Jeffrey Wright) betrays them all, tossing grenades into the truck, killing Peck's character on the spot.