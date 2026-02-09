or
Article continues below advertisement
Catherine O’Hara Made Her Last and Final Public Appearance in September 2025

Source: MEGA

Catherine O’Hara’s final public appearance was in September 2025.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 4:30 a.m. ET

Catherine O’Hara made her final public appearance on September 14, 2025, at Apple TV+’s Primetime Emmy Party held at the popular restaurant Ysabel in Los Angeles. The beloved star of Schitt’s Creek showcased her vibrant spirit just four months before her passing.

image of Catherine O’Hara made her final public appearance at an Emmy event in September 2025.
Source: MEGA

Catherine O’Hara made her final public appearance at an Emmy event in September 2025.

Wearing an elegant floor-length black gown, O’Hara smiled radiantly for photographers as she walked the red carpet. She attended the event with her husband, Bo Welch, an accomplished production designer known for his Oscar and Emmy nominations. The couple, who married in April 1992, appeared supportive of each other during the high-profile occasion.

A source close to the couple shared that Welch proudly stood by O’Hara’s side as she celebrated her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Patty Leigh in Apple TV+’s The Studio. The couple initially met on the set of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice in 1987, and their bond has only strengthened over the years.

image of The late actress attended the event with her husband, Bo Welch.
Source: MEGA

The late actress attended the event with her husband, Bo Welch.

Tragically, O’Hara passed away on January 30, 2026, at the age of 71. Her agency, CAA, confirmed her death, stating, “We are saddened to announce the passing of Catherine O’Hara.” Reports indicate that she died following a brief illness, with paramedics responding to an emergency call at her Brentwood home early that morning.

O’Hara’s cause of death remains undetermined at this time. She is survived by her husband, Welch, and their two sons, Matthew, 31, and Luke, 29.

image of Catherine O’Hara passed away on January 30, 2026, at age 71 after a brief illness.
Source: Apple TV/YouTube

Catherine O’Hara passed away on January 30, 2026, at age 71 after a brief illness.

The actress gained widespread recognition through her work on the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV, which aired from 1976 to 1984. She later starred as Delia Deetz in the 1988 film Beetlejuice, alongside Winona Ryder and Alec Baldwin. O’Hara also became a household name for portraying Macaulay Culkin’s mother in the Home Alone franchise.

image of The star was celebrated for iconic roles in 'Schitt’s Creek,' 'Beetlejuice' and 'Home Alone.'
Source: Apple TV/YouTube

The star was celebrated for iconic roles in 'Schitt’s Creek,' 'Beetlejuice' and 'Home Alone.'

In recent years, O’Hara experienced a career revival, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek in 2020. Her passing leaves a significant void in the entertainment world, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented actress.

