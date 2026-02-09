Catherine O’Hara Made Her Last and Final Public Appearance in September 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine O’Hara made her final public appearance on September 14, 2025, at Apple TV+’s Primetime Emmy Party held at the popular restaurant Ysabel in Los Angeles. The beloved star of Schitt’s Creek showcased her vibrant spirit just four months before her passing.

Source: MEGA Catherine O’Hara made her final public appearance at an Emmy event in September 2025.

Wearing an elegant floor-length black gown, O’Hara smiled radiantly for photographers as she walked the red carpet. She attended the event with her husband, Bo Welch, an accomplished production designer known for his Oscar and Emmy nominations. The couple, who married in April 1992, appeared supportive of each other during the high-profile occasion.

A source close to the couple shared that Welch proudly stood by O’Hara’s side as she celebrated her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Patty Leigh in Apple TV+’s The Studio. The couple initially met on the set of Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice in 1987, and their bond has only strengthened over the years.

Source: MEGA The late actress attended the event with her husband, Bo Welch.

Tragically, O’Hara passed away on January 30, 2026, at the age of 71. Her agency, CAA, confirmed her death, stating, “We are saddened to announce the passing of Catherine O’Hara.” Reports indicate that she died following a brief illness, with paramedics responding to an emergency call at her Brentwood home early that morning. O’Hara’s cause of death remains undetermined at this time. She is survived by her husband, Welch, and their two sons, Matthew, 31, and Luke, 29.

Source: Apple TV/YouTube Catherine O’Hara passed away on January 30, 2026, at age 71 after a brief illness.

The actress gained widespread recognition through her work on the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV, which aired from 1976 to 1984. She later starred as Delia Deetz in the 1988 film Beetlejuice, alongside Winona Ryder and Alec Baldwin. O’Hara also became a household name for portraying Macaulay Culkin’s mother in the Home Alone franchise.

Source: Apple TV/YouTube The star was celebrated for iconic roles in 'Schitt’s Creek,' 'Beetlejuice' and 'Home Alone.'