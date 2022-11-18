Catherine Zeta-Jones Says She 'Lucked Out Big Time' By Landing Husband Michael Douglas

Lucky in love!

Earlier this week, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones got candid about her 22-year marriage to fellow actor Michael Douglas, sharing that she “lucked out big time” by choosing The Kominsky Method lead as her life partner.

“I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy,” the star gushed while attending the Los Angeles, Calif., premiere of her spooky new Netflix series, Wednesday, which appropriately took place on Wednesday, November 16.