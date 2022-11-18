Catherine Zeta-Jones Says She 'Lucked Out Big Time' By Landing Husband Michael Douglas
Lucky in love!
Earlier this week, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones got candid about her 22-year marriage to fellow actor Michael Douglas, sharing that she “lucked out big time” by choosing The Kominsky Method lead as her life partner.
“I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy,” the star gushed while attending the Los Angeles, Calif., premiere of her spooky new Netflix series, Wednesday, which appropriately took place on Wednesday, November 16.
“He’s a wonderful husband. He’s a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael,” she spilled.
FIRST LOOK: CATHERINE ZETA-JONES TRANSFORMS INTO MORTICIA ADDAMS FOR NETFLIX SERIES
Though Zeta-Jones admitted that she feels surprised by how quickly their years together have flown by, she revealed that her two children help her keep track of their more than two decade-spanning romance.
“I can't believe it has been 22 years, but then when you see this guy you go, ‘Yeah, 22 years … that makes sense,’” she said referencing her son Dylan Douglas, 22, who accompanied her to the red-carpet event.
This is far from the only time the Ocean’s Twelve icon, 53, has gotten candid about her enduring romance with the 78-year-old film producer. Just a few weeks ago, Zeta-Jones, who also shares daughter Carys Douglas, 19, with Douglas, took to Instagram with a heartfelt message honoring her longtime hubby on their shared September 25 birthday.
“It’s our Birthday!!” She captioned an adorable series of couples’ selfies on Instagram. “After 24 years of celebrating our special day together, I still look forward to it. I love you!!! a la votre!!!!!!!!!!”
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES SHARES ADORABLE SNAPS HONORING HER & HUBBY MICHAEL DOUGLAS' SHARED BIRTHDAY
And it seems Douglas reciprocated these sentimental sentiments. Alongside leaving a heartwarming comment on her post — "Love you @catherinezetajones" — Douglas also took to his own Instagram page with a sweet message of his own honoring their special day.
“Happy Birthday Catherine! I love you always & forever ❤️,” he wrote alongside a photo depicting him and his wife embracing.
Extra previously reported on Zeta-Jones’ recent comments on her marriage.