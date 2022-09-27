Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Adorable Snaps Honoring Her & Hubby Michael Douglas' Shared Birthday

Couples who “birthday” together stay together!

September 25 was quite the day for actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and her longtime husband, Michael Douglas. On Sunday, the May-December couple respectively rang in their 53rd and 78th birthdays together, a shared, momentous occasion that Zeta-Jones celebrated with a series of adorable snaps on Instagram.

“It’s our Birthday!!” the Chicago alum wrote alongside two selfies of herself and her hubby. “After 24 years of celebrating our special day together, I still look forward to it. I love you!!! a la votre!!!!!!!!!!”