First Look: Catherine Zeta-Jones Transforms Into Morticia Addams For Netflix Series
The Addams family is making their way to Netflix — with Catherine Zeta-Jones serving as the spooky matriarch.
The actress looked nothing short of mesmerizing as she transformed into Morticia Addams in the first look of the highly anticipated series, Wednesday. Donning a black, body-hugging dress that exposed her chest with long black locks perfectly framing her face, as seen in the trailer released Wednesday, August 17, Zeta-Jones perfectly encapsulated the mother of Wednesday Addams, played by breakout star Jenna Ortega, 19.
Zeta-Jones teased the upcoming series one day before the trailer dropped, sharing a photo to Instagram of the family-of-four, with Luis Guzmán playing Gomez Addams and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams.
The Chicago actress offered the first look at the Netflix show in the early hours of Tuesday, captioning the trailer, "WEDNESDAY, a twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton, coming this fall."
Though Burton passed on directing the 1991, The Addams Family, the filmmaker and artist helms four out of the eight Wednesday episodes, serving as the executive producer of the streaming service series.
Aside from the star-studded cast, the plotline alone is enough to reel in viewers, as it famously follows the supernaturally infused Wednesday as a student at Nevermore Academy.
Zeta-Jones — who is following in the footsteps of Angelica Houston, 71, as she played the iconic figure in two Addams Family adaptations back in the 90s — previously gushed over the major project she was embarking on, saying to Entertainment Tonight in September 2021 that she was "really looking forward" to the "great camaraderie" on set before jetting off to Romania to film.
An OK! insider spilled in March that the brunette beauty "is more focused on her career than she has been in years," as she has also been working on National Treasure in Louisiana. "Catherine’s happy to be working so much."
And while her career is top of mind, the Welsh actress still manages to find time for her family. Zeta-Jones shared a fun-filled video dancing with husband Michael Douglas and their children: son Dylan, 22, and daughter Carys, 19, on Saturday, August 13.