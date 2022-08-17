First Look: Catherine Zeta-Jones Transforms Into Morticia Addams For Netflix Series

The Addams family is making their way to Netflix — with Catherine Zeta-Jones serving as the spooky matriarch.

The actress looked nothing short of mesmerizing as she transformed into Morticia Addams in the first look of the highly anticipated series, Wednesday. Donning a black, body-hugging dress that exposed her chest with long black locks perfectly framing her face, as seen in the trailer released Wednesday, August 17, Zeta-Jones perfectly encapsulated the mother of Wednesday Addams, played by breakout star Jenna Ortega, 19.