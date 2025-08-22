Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Gorgeous Daughter Carys, 22, Rocks String Bikini During Mountainside Adventure: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Good looks run in the family! On Thursday, August 21, Carys Douglas posted two photos while exploring a scenic area in nothing but a navy string bikini. "@orixabyvthibes mountainside 🏔️Special swimsuits made by such a special person @vivianethibes 🇧🇷 💚," Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' 22-year-old daughter captioned the upload.

Carys Douglas Shows Off Bikini Body

Source: @carys.douglas/instagram Carys Douglas posed in a bikini, noting her 'special swimsuit' was made by 'such a special person.'

In the first snap, the young adult covered her eyes from the sun while sitting on a rock in the grass in front of a gorgeous backdrop that featured mountains and a lake. She was in the same spot for the second image, but she changed up her pose by closing her eyes and resting her arms on her knees. Fans and friends gushed over the pictures, with one calling Carys a "pretty lady !!" "Have a great time! 🌞," commented another person, while a third wrote, "You’re so pretty Carys!!!! 🥹❤️."

Source: @carys.douglas/instagram Carys graduated from Brown University earlier this year.

Carys has always been outdoorsy, having gone on a hiking trip with brother Dylan Douglas, 25, earlier this year. "More moments from this magical place 🏔️🌼💚🌙," she captioned photos from their vacation. The siblings have also embarked on excursions with their parents, having all went to India in 2023.

Both of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Kids Have Pursued Acting

Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram Both Dylan and Carys Douglas are following in their parents' acting footsteps.

Both Dylan and his sister have started dabbling in acting, but Dylan doesn't feel extra pressure just because his parents are famous. "There's some competition, friendly competition," he told a news outlet of the family's shared interest. "It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here." Dylan added he's "very, very proud" of his 'rents and all they've accomplished. "I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents," he insisted. "And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."

Source: @michaelkirkdouglas/instagram In addition to the two children Michael Douglas shares with wife Catherine-Zeta Jones, he has son Cameron with former spouse Diandra Luker.