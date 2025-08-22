or
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Gorgeous Daughter Carys, 22, Rocks String Bikini During Mountainside Adventure: Photos

Photo of Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas and Carys Douglas
Source: mega;@carys.douglas/instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas share two grown children together.

Aug. 22 2025, Published 1:52 p.m. ET

Good looks run in the family!

On Thursday, August 21, Carys Douglas posted two photos while exploring a scenic area in nothing but a navy string bikini.

"@orixabyvthibes mountainside 🏔️Special swimsuits made by such a special person @vivianethibes 🇧🇷 💚," Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' 22-year-old daughter captioned the upload.

Carys Douglas Shows Off Bikini Body

Photo of Carys Douglas posed in a bikini, noting her 'special swimsuit' was made by made by 'such a special person.'
Source: @carys.douglas/instagram

Carys Douglas posed in a bikini, noting her 'special swimsuit' was made by 'such a special person.'

In the first snap, the young adult covered her eyes from the sun while sitting on a rock in the grass in front of a gorgeous backdrop that featured mountains and a lake. She was in the same spot for the second image, but she changed up her pose by closing her eyes and resting her arms on her knees.

Fans and friends gushed over the pictures, with one calling Carys a "pretty lady !!"

"Have a great time! 🌞," commented another person, while a third wrote, "You’re so pretty Carys!!!! 🥹❤️."

Photo of Carys graduated from Brown University earlier this year.
Source: @carys.douglas/instagram

Carys graduated from Brown University earlier this year.

Carys has always been outdoorsy, having gone on a hiking trip with brother Dylan Douglas, 25, earlier this year.

"More moments from this magical place 🏔️🌼💚🌙," she captioned photos from their vacation.

The siblings have also embarked on excursions with their parents, having all went to India in 2023.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Both of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Kids Have Pursued Acting

Photo of both Dylan and Carys Douglas are following in their parents' acting footsteps.
Source: @catherinezetajones/instagram

Both Dylan and Carys Douglas are following in their parents' acting footsteps.

Both Dylan and his sister have started dabbling in acting, but Dylan doesn't feel extra pressure just because his parents are famous.

"There's some competition, friendly competition," he told a news outlet of the family's shared interest. "It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here."

Dylan added he's "very, very proud" of his 'rents and all they've accomplished.

"I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents," he insisted. "And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."

Photo of in addition to the two children Michael Douglas shares with wife Catherine-Zeta Jones, he has son Cameron with former spouse Diandra Luker.
Source: @michaelkirkdouglas/instagram

In addition to the two children Michael Douglas shares with wife Catherine-Zeta Jones, he has son Cameron with former spouse Diandra Luker.

Before pursuing showbiz, Dylan graduated from Brown University in 2022, with Carys also earning her degree from the school this year.

"The night before graduation!!!! We are both such proud parents right now!! It’s only just begun!!" the Wednesday star, 55, gushed in an Instagram post with her daughter from earlier this year.

"Thank you thank you thank you 🤎@brownu @watsoninstitute," Carys captioned her own photos from the special weekend.

The Ant-Man alum, 80, also has son Cameron Douglas, 46, with ex-wife Diandra Luker. Cameron is an actor as well.

