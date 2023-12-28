Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, and Husband Michael Douglas, 79, Have Fun-Filled Day Taking 'Silly' Selfies With Kids Carys and Dylan in India: Photos
On Wednesday, December 27, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, and her husband, Michael Douglas, 79, posed alongside their two adult children, Carys Zeta Douglas, 20, and Dylan Zeta Douglas, 23, for a set of snaps while on an overseas trip.
The brood, who is currently vacationing in India together, looked joyful as they all made funny faces toward the camera while at a large stone tourist destination.
“Selfie stick silliness😂,” the mother-of-two captioned the images.
Fans loved seeing the adorable clan as they enjoyed their time together.
“Groooovy fam👏,” one user penned, while another raved, “WE LOVE ITTTT ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
“Yeah, you guys are so cool 😍❤️😂,” another person stated, while a fourth said, “Great photo of happy family time.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time the famous actress has offered glimpses into her personal life, as on December 14, she shared a video of herself singing at a holiday celebration as her son looked on in shock.
"When my Welsh friends get together at my house, we always end up here," Catherine penned alongside the clip. "Singing Welsh songs to Americans who can't understand but love it all the same. Flashback to Thanksgiving chez moi. I love you, my Welsh lambs😘😘😘😘 you too, my New Jerseyans and Americans."
At the start of the footage, the cameraperson focused on the Chicago alum before panning to Dylan, who opened his mouth and widened his eyes in bewilderment of his mother’s talent.
In the past, Dylan has always spoken of how happy he is over his famous parents’ success.
"I'm very, very proud," he dished earlier this year. "I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."
When asked if there is any rivalry between the patriarch and matriarch, Dylan replied, "There's some competition, friendly competition. It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here."
Despite their competitive nature, Catherine previously gushed about her relationship with Michael, whom she married in 2000.
"I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great. I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy," she stated. "He's a wonderful husband. He's a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael."