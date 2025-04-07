Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Carys Shares Rare Photos With Her Brother Dylan From 'Magical' Hiking Trip
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter, Carys Douglas, gave social media users a rare glimpse at her personal life.
On Friday, April 4, the aspiring actress shared scenic photos from when she went on a hiking trip with her brother, Dylan Douglas.
"More moments from this magical place 🏔️🌼💚🌙," Carys, 21, captioned the set, which showed them using walking sticks while exploring a rocky area.
Another snap showed her resting in a grassy patch, while another shot pictured the duo taking a break and sitting down, with their loads of equipment spread out.
Carys also uploaded a picture of Dylan, 24, sitting down at a table that appears to be a stop other hikers have been to, with many people having signed a wall. Carys didn't reveal what country they were in.
Though their half-brother, Cameron Douglas, 46, didn't join them on the adventure, he commented on the post, "WOW…gorgeous…so cool." (Michael welcomed Cameron with ex-wife Diandra Luker, 69.)
Last year, the siblings' dad, 80, admitted he was mistaken for Carys' grandfather when he and his wife went to visit her at Brown University on Parents' Day at college.
"'This is not Grandfather's Day, this is Parents' Day.' I say, 'I am a parent,'" the Basic Instinct star recalled telling the person. "That was a rough one."
Though the situation hurt, the movie star admitted to The Telegraph that he and Catherine enjoy having their home to themselves these days now that their kids are out on their own or at school.
"Catherine and I have been together, it’ll be 25 years this year. So it’s been a good ride and I’ve been very fortunate, happy with the choices that I’ve made and now am kind of really backing off and smelling the roses a little more, traveling more," he shared.
Though the pair's age gap has raised some eyebrows, the brunette beauty, 55, believes the Oscar winner is her perfect match.
"I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy. He’s a wonderful husband. He’s a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor," she gushed in a past interview. "But for us, he's just Michael. I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great."
That being said, the actress admitted they have bumps in the road like any other couple.
"It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day. I've been waking up to Mike for nearly 25 years. I love being married but it's a crazy thing when you really think about it," the mom-of-two spilled. "Will you marry me? Sure! But then you think about the Chanel purse you spent a fortune on, and actually I don't really like it any more — I'll put it up for resale."