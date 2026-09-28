Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas Pack on the PDA as They Celebrate Their Shared Birthday: Photo

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Catherine Zeta-Jones gave fans a steamy glimpse into her marriage to mark a very special shared occasion. "Happy Birthday darling! A birthday kiss to my husband Michael," she wrote. Zeta-Jones posted the tribute on Instagram on Friday, September 25, a.k.a. her and Michael Douglas' shared birthday.

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She Called Their Birthdays 'Special'

Source: @CATHERINEZETAJONES/ INSTAGRAM Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones packed on the PDA in a cute photo.

The post featured a photo of the couple locking lips in turquoise ocean water, both wearing sunglasses as they embraced. Zeta-Jones completed her caption with a reflection on sharing the milestone with her husband. "Sharing this special day with you, is as special as the day itself. Love you," she wrote.

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Fans and Family Reacted to Her Post

Source: MEGA Loved ones and followers celebrated the special day with the power couple.

Zeta-Jones' loved ones and followers didn't waste any time adding their own celebratory messages in the comments section. Douglas' eldest son, Cameron Douglas, whom his father shares with ex-wife Diandra Luker, wrote, "Happy happy Birthday to two of the greatest people I know…here's to many more years filled with Love and Happiness." Fans piled on with similar sentiments. "Happy Birthday. Beautiful couple," one commenter wrote Another added, "Happy birthday to both of you. You are such a lovely couple. I wish you both a wonderful day and celebration."

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Michael Returned the Favor With His Own Tribute

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas confessed to falling in love with Catherine Zeta-Jones while filming a movie.

Michael shared a glamorous red carpet photo of the pair on his own Instagram, pairing it with an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, One Helluva Ride, out October 6. "I had never fallen in love on a movie screen before. Until I saw Catherine," he wrote. "She was magic, in a way that went beyond beauty. And I was certain, as much as I had ever been about anything, that she was the one." He continued with an even more sentimental note. "It's the kind of moment that only comes around once in your life, if you're lucky. The one time that you know, without any doubt in your mind, that you're meant to be with someone," he wrote. Catherine responded in the comments section shortly after. "Thank you, darling. Thank you. Happy Birthday to you too my love," she wrote.

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Their Love Story Goes Back to 1998

Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been married since 2000.