10 Celebrities With Bizarre Phobias: From Hugh Jackman to Johnny Depp
Hugh Jackman – Fear of Dolls
In 2009, Hugh Jackman admitted during his interview with Star magazine that he fears dolls shown in horror films. He also gave the famous character in Child's Play as an example.
"When dolls come to life in films, that just freaks me out, I just can't stand that," he said. "Chucky? Forget that. I remember when I was a little kid, and that little doll in the rocking chair going, 'Take the girl right up the hill and kiss the girl goodbye'... I'm like, forget that! That freaks me out."
Johnny Depp – Fear of Clowns
Johnny Depp played movie roles with bizarre costumes and appearances, but he is still not a fan of clowns.
"So, I think that if I surround myself with them it will ward off all evil," the Pirates of the Caribbean actor said. "There's something about the painted face, the fake smile. There always seemed to be a darkness lurking just under the surface, a potential for real evil."
Khloé Kardashian – Fear of Belly Buttons
Out of all the body parts, Khloé Kardashian finds belly buttons the most terrifying.
"You can't touch mine and I don't want to touch yours. When I'm in the shower, I wear hand mitts and I scream every time I wash my belly button," she went on.
Kylie Jenner – Fear of Butterflies
Kylie Jenner found it ironic when she received a butterfly necklace from her then-boyfriend Travis Scott for her birthday, even though she is afraid of the insect.
"I'm terrified — terrified — of butterflies. All butterflies," Jenner said in an episode of Life of Kylie. "This is how I think of them: Cut the wings off, and if you just look at their bodies, they're not that pretty. It's literally a bug."
Liam Payne – Fear of Spoons
One Direction member Liam Payne has one particular phobia when it comes to spoons: the dirty ones. He told Capital FM in 2015 that he found out about his fear in school.
"When I was a kid I was a bit naughty at school and when you were naughty, they made you do the washing up," he recalled. "I had to wash all these nasty spoons and then it's just stuck with me after. I don't know what people are doing with their spoons. I don't want to know."
Martin Freeman – Fear of Avocados
In his interview on The Graham Norton Show, Martin Freeman spoke candidly about how looking at avocados makes him uncomfortable.
"Every time I have an avocado — every time I cut through an avocado, and I see the stone, I envision that stone being lodged in my windpipe. And every time I think I physically [cringe]. I can't stand it," he stated.
Matthew McConaughey – Fear of Revolving Doors
Due to his fear of losing his sense of direction, Matthew McConaughey developed an interesting phobia.
"I don't like revolving doors, and I really don't like that blind spot when you're driving and go into a tunnel," the Interstellar actor said. "You know that spot where you can't see for about 10 feet. You can't see what's in front of you."
Rita Ora – Fear of Toilets
Rita Ora's phobia can make people raise their eyebrows at times.
In her interview with Daily Star, the 32-year-old "Let You Love Me" crooner explained why she began fearing toilets.
"I have this thing where I think this tunnel must start from somewhere and sometimes I think, 'What if something comes out of the toilet?' That's been one of my fears," she explained. "I always make sure I put the light on when I go."
Scarlett Johansson – Fear of Birds
In 2011, The Avengers actress Scarlett Johansson told Vulture she fears everything with beaks and wings.
"That still hasn't gone away," she admitted. "I was terrified of the peacocks on set [of her movie We Bought a Zoo]. Like, 'Ahh, don't get too close.' They're like, mean."
Tyra Banks – Fear of Dolphins
Dolphins do not impress Tyra Banks in any way, as she has been afraid of them since she was a kid. The True Beauty co-creator shared in a 2006 episode of The Tyra Banks Show how she got the phobia.
"I had these reoccurring dreams where I'd be in a swimming pool and dolphins would be surrounding me, and not even attacking me, they would just be bumping me with their nose," she revealed. "I couldn't wake up, and it was the weirdest, scariest nightmare for me."