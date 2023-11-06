10 Celebrities With Bizarre Phobias: From Hugh Jackman to Johnny Depp

In 2009, Hugh Jackman admitted during his interview with Star magazine that he fears dolls shown in horror films. He also gave the famous character in Child's Play as an example.

"When dolls come to life in films, that just freaks me out, I just can't stand that," he said. "Chucky? Forget that. I remember when I was a little kid, and that little doll in the rocking chair going, 'Take the girl right up the hill and kiss the girl goodbye'... I'm like, forget that! That freaks me out."