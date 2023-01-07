Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Officially 'Off Again' After 'The Kardashians' Star Skips 'Holidays' With Rapper: Source

"This has happened so many times before," the insider added. "They’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents."

KYLIE JENNER & TRAVIS SCOTT UNDER SEVERE FIRE AFTER TAKING SEPARATE PRIVATE JETS TO SAME LOCATION: 'THESE PEOPLE ARE UNIMAGINABLY SELFISH'

This news comes days after OK! reported Kylie jetted off to Aspen, Colo., to spend New Year's with her sister, Kendall, as well as celeb pals Hailey and Justin Bieber and BFFL Stassie Karanikolaou.

It is unclear if they were broken up at the time of the holiday getaway.