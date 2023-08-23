8 Celebrities Who Died After Going Missing: Julian Sands, Naya Rivera and More

A Room with a View and The Killing Fields actor Julian Sands was found dead five months after he was declared missing.

On January 13, 2023, his wife, Eugenia Citkowitz, reported him missing when he vanished while hiking in Southern California's Mount Baldy. The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department posted a news release on Facebook days after the actor's disappearance, telling everyone that there had been multiple fatalities of other hikers on the mountain due to "adverse and extremely dangerous" weather.

The search lasted for five months until civilians found human remains in the mountain, which were later confirmed to be Sands'. His death was ruled undetermined; the County Sheriff's department said the ruling is common in such a case.

"We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts and as an original and collaborative performer," his family said following the confirmation.