17 Celebrity Deaths That Shocked The World: Chester Bennington, Paul Walker, Naya Rivera and More

Star Trek actor Anton Yelchin tragically passed away when his car crashed and pinned him to a brick pillar and security fence at 1 a.m. on June 19, 2016. He was 27.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office confirmed to People that the preliminary results showed Yelchin died of head and chest injuries, but they soon determined his official cause of death as "blunt traumatic asphyxia." The authorities also estimated that Yelchin's injuries would have killed him in under a minute.

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, per The Guardian, the actor's car — a 2015 Jeep Cherokee — was recalled due to a rollaway risk. CBS News said more than 850,000 vehicles became part of the initial investigation.

"Drivers erroneously concluding that their vehicle's transmission is in the 'park' position may be struck by the vehicle and injured if they attempt to get out of the vehicle while the engine is running and the parking brake is not engaged," the organization said.