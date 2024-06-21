10 Scariest Plane Stories by Celebrities: From Jelly Roll to Travis Barker

On January 4, Speed Racer actor Christian Oliver and his two daughters — Madita and Annik — with his estranged wife Jessica Mazur died in a plane crash.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force issued a statement confirming the plane they boarded with pilot Robert Sachs crashed into the Caribbean Sea moments after taking off from an airport in Bequia in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to the authorities, the aircraft had an unspecified trouble that led to the crash.