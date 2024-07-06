12 Best Movie Cameos by Hollywood Stars and Singers: From Billy Idol in 'The Wedding Singer' to Michael Jackson in 'Men In Black II'

Billy Idol had his four-minute screentime in the Adam Sandler-led film The Wedding Singer. He played himself and convinced Sandler's character, Robbie, to try to win back Drew Barrymore's Julia.

Idol helped the male lead by holding Glenn (Matthew Glave) back.

Idol told Contact Music, "My son loved Adam Sandler and I thought: 'I'm going to have to see it anyway, so why not be in it?'"