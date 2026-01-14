celebrities that like the adrenaline

Article continues below advertisement

Celebrities don't chase thrills the same way regular people do. They've got money to hire the best instructors, fly to remote locations, and buy equipment most of us will never touch. But it's not just about access. The drive that made them famous often shows up in how they spend their free time. Tom Cruise For the filming of Mission: Impossible, Cruise scaled the Burj Khalifa, one of the tallest buildings in the world. At 2,700 feet into the Dubai sky, this building is something every adrenaline junkie dreams about climbing. He did it with just a harness. The plane stunt was another level of insane. Cruise hung off the side of an aircraft during takeoff, which meant months of training just to handle the wind force. He crashes motorcycles doing his own stunts and keeps several pilot licences active. While most actors hand off dangerous scenes to professionals, Cruise treats each one like a personal test he refuses to fail. Michael Jordan Jordan played poker until dawn during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. His teammates were trying to sleep before important matches. He'd wager on almost anything. Airport luggage arrives first. Golf rounds are worth six figures. Late-night sessions at Atlantic City casinos during the playoffs. His gambling became such big news that people speculated it influenced his first retirement. That competitive nature extends to anyone who enjoys mixing skill with chance. Options with instant or fast payouts changed things for people who want their winnings immediately. Cryptocurrency processes transactions in minutes instead of the traditional banking system, where you'd wait days for clearance.

Angelina Jolie Jolie earned her pilot's licence in 2004. She now flies herself to refugee camps in areas commercial airlines avoid. The training started after playing Lara Croft, but the practical applications kept her interested long after the film wrapped. Knife combat began as prep for Salt. She kept practising after filming ended because the discipline appealed to her. Rock climbing is another regular activity, and she insists on doing her own stunts when insurance allows it. Her version of seeking adrenaline usually serves a larger purpose, which separates her from people chasing thrills for the sake of it. Will Smith Smith jumped from a plane in Dubai on his 50th birthday. His family watched from the ground while he filmed the entire experience. He later admitted that heights had terrified him for decades. One jump helped him push past that fear. His MMA training involves actual professional fighters, not choreographed Hollywood sessions. The workouts leave most people unable to move the next day. Smith tried indoor skydiving first to test his nerves, then brought his children back for real jumps after confirming they could handle the experience. Charlize Theron Theron learned stunt driving for Mad Max: Fury Road, and continued practising long after production wrapped because the skill felt natural to her. Growing up in South Africa around motorsports meant speed was already in her blood. Charlize Theron owns several motorcycles and rides them on difficult mountain routes whenever her schedule allows. Kickboxing started as preparation for Atomic Blonde. The training stuck because the mental benefits matched the physical ones. She's mentioned that hitting bags gives her clarity and helps manage the pressure of constant film schedules.

