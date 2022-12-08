Charlize Theron Reflects On Difficult 'Mad Max' Shoot And Continuation Of Franchise With Anya Taylor-Joy

Mad Max: Fury Road star Charlize Theron is opening up about her time recording the franchise — and what it was like to break ties with it.

In an interview with The Hollywood Press Reporter, the Oscar winner got candid about the stressful nature of the film's shoot, and the chaos that existed between her and costar Tom Hardy. She also resolved the upcoming prequel Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger variation of Theron's character.

Theron was open in her conversation of the movie's requiring shoot. "I have never done anything that required that type of endurance, and I do not think I ever will [again]," she said. While she is not involved in the prequel, she spoke positively of Taylor-Joy and the task, saying "the second it was over, once this press tour is over, we're having dinner and we're going to switch war stories for sure."