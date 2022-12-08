Charlize Theron Reflects On Difficult 'Mad Max' Shoot And Continuation Of Franchise With Anya Taylor-Joy
Mad Max: Fury Road star Charlize Theron is opening up about her time recording the franchise — and what it was like to break ties with it.
In an interview with The Hollywood Press Reporter, the Oscar winner got candid about the stressful nature of the film's shoot, and the chaos that existed between her and costar Tom Hardy. She also resolved the upcoming prequel Furiosa, which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger variation of Theron's character.
Theron was open in her conversation of the movie's requiring shoot. "I have never done anything that required that type of endurance, and I do not think I ever will [again]," she said. While she is not involved in the prequel, she spoke positively of Taylor-Joy and the task, saying "the second it was over, once this press tour is over, we're having dinner and we're going to switch war stories for sure."
Theron also didn't eliminate a return to the Mad Max universe, stating that after viewing the finished film, she "appreciated and appreciated" director George Miller's vision. She also acknowledged the possibility of spinoffs from other projects she's remained in, including a Fast & Furious quick spinoff featuring her villainous character Cipher and a potential Marvel Cinematic Universe look as Clea, whom she originated in a Physician Strange post-credits scene.
The Mad Max: Fury Road shoot was a difficult experience for the stars included — despite the truth that all the hard work has resulted in a much-beloved franchise. Theron spoke honestly about the difficulty of the process, while still acknowledging the "magic" that exists as an outcome of it. At the exact same time, her openness to a future in the Mad Max universe reveals that, after all these years, she still feels a strong connection to the franchise and its fans.