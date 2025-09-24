Matthew McConaughey Reveals If He Would Get Back Into Politics After Deciding Not to Run for Governor of Texas
Sept. 24 2025, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
In 2021, Matthew McConaughey announced he ultimately decided not to run for governor of Texas after giving it serious thought — but the actor isn't opposed to one day rejoining the world of politics.
The Oscar winner was asked about the possibility when he appeared on the Wednesday, September 24, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," as the host told him he had a good grasp on societal issues.
Is Matthew McConaughey Interested in Politics Again?
"I don't know," the father-of-three, 55, confessed to her inquiry. "Could be… Look, I've for the last six years been studying different categories of where I could be most useful, what leadership roles am I equipped for?"
The Dallas Buyers Club star acknowledged politics is "inherently not my language," as he's more of a "philosopher."
"I am aware that the issues matter, that politics and legislation all matters. So I have not canceled it out, but I've given it and still continue to give it some real consideration to measure myself," he shared. "That's the right place where I can be the most useful."
However, the Texas native noted he's "not going to bend my back to force myself in it. I will get in deep enough where, if I'm in it, I'll look up and I won't be able to help it. I'll just be there. I will be pulled in."
McConaughey said it could be tough for him since he's not willing to budge on things he believes in.
"I think it's something important if we all to ask, 'What if I was the leader of a state, of a nation, of a world?' It's a great question to ask ourselves, could you call yourself on some of your bull--- and go, what decision would I make? What are my own beliefs and where do they transfer to what I would believe for the masses?" he pondered.
"Now, we all know in politics, they're not all doing what they believe, but they're doing, and I would not want to go be in anything where I would need to betray myself, and there's a lot of betrayal that comes with, inherently in politics, and I work hard enough to try and get a good night's sleep trying to win the fair games and fair fights, which are already hard to win," he continued.
The Actor Is Focused on Family
"And so for right now, I got three kids," he said of life with wife Camila Alves. "I want to get them out of the house as healthy as possible, and hopefully as much individuals as they are possible. And then when that opens up, after me being the on site father that I am and try to be, I will be open to considering what my next avenues are."