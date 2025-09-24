Matthew McConaughey Reveals If He Would Get Back Into Politics After Deciding Not to Run for Governor of Texas

Article continues below advertisement

In 2021, Matthew McConaughey announced he ultimately decided not to run for governor of Texas after giving it serious thought — but the actor isn't opposed to one day rejoining the world of politics. The Oscar winner was asked about the possibility when he appeared on the Wednesday, September 24, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," as the host told him he had a good grasp on societal issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Matthew McConaughey Interested in Politics Again?

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Matthew McConaughey replied, 'I don't know,' when asked if politics are in his future.

"I don't know," the father-of-three, 55, confessed to her inquiry. "Could be… Look, I've for the last six years been studying different categories of where I could be most useful, what leadership roles am I equipped for?" The Dallas Buyers Club star acknowledged politics is "inherently not my language," as he's more of a "philosopher." "I am aware that the issues matter, that politics and legislation all matters. So I have not canceled it out, but I've given it and still continue to give it some real consideration to measure myself," he shared. "That's the right place where I can be the most useful."

Article continues below advertisement

However, the Texas native noted he's "not going to bend my back to force myself in it. I will get in deep enough where, if I'm in it, I'll look up and I won't be able to help it. I'll just be there. I will be pulled in." McConaughey said it could be tough for him since he's not willing to budge on things he believes in.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @megynkelly/youtube The Academy Award-winning actor almost ran for governor of Texas but decided against it.

"I think it's something important if we all to ask, 'What if I was the leader of a state, of a nation, of a world?' It's a great question to ask ourselves, could you call yourself on some of your bull--- and go, what decision would I make? What are my own beliefs and where do they transfer to what I would believe for the masses?" he pondered.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The dad-of-three explained he doesn't want to 'betray' his beliefs if he became a politician.

"Now, we all know in politics, they're not all doing what they believe, but they're doing, and I would not want to go be in anything where I would need to betray myself, and there's a lot of betrayal that comes with, inherently in politics, and I work hard enough to try and get a good night's sleep trying to win the fair games and fair fights, which are already hard to win," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

The Actor Is Focused on Family

Source: mega The movie star said he'll explore new career options once his three kids are out of the house.