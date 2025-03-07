or
Pampered Pets: 12 Celebrities Who Adopted Their Animal Costars

pampered pets
Source: MEGA; @taylorswift/Instagram

These stars came down with a strong case of animal magnetism — and ended up adopting their critter costars!

By:

March 7 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Kim Novak – Cat ('Bell, Book and Candle')

kim novak cat bell book and candle
Source: MEGA

The 1950s s-- kitten fell head over paws for the Siamese cat named Pyewacket, who played her film pet. Kim Novak brought the furry feline home!

Sophie Turner – Dire Wolf ('Game of Thrones')

sophie turner dire wolf game of thrones
Source: @sophiet/Instagram

Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark, had a pet dire wolf named Lady. But after he died on screen, Turner just had to make the Northern Inuit dog named Zunni her own!

Sarah Jessica Parker – Cat ('Sex and The City')

sarah jessica parker cat sex and the city
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie, fell for Mr. Big, but off-screen, she had eyes for a different costar — the gray tabby named Lotus, that played Carrie's pet, Shoe.

Tiffany Haddish – Cat ('Keanu')

tiffany haddish cat keanu
Source: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram

It took seven kittens to play the kitty, and Tiffany Haddish took one home. She named the furball Catonic and features her on social media.

Taylor Swift – Cat ('Me!')

taylor swift cat me
Source: @taylorswift/Instagram

A renowned cat lover, Taylor Swift had a "Blank Space" in her heart and home and simply had to write in on it the name Benjamin Button, the kitten featured in her music video.

Audrey Hepburn – Deer ('Green Mansions')

audrey hepburn deer green mansions
Source: MEGA

Playing a gal followed everywhere by a fawn, Audrey Hepburn took Pippin home to bond and feed her from a baby bottle — it worked so well that she took the critter home for good.

Chris Evans – Dog ('Gifted')

chris evans dog gifted
Source: MEGA

Stars shouldn't flirt with extras, but Chris Evans couldn't help falling in love at first sight for mixed-breed boxer rescue Dodger, one of the pooches at a shelter during a scene.

Viggo Mortensen – Horses ('Hidalgo')

viggo mortensen horses hidalgo
Source: MEGA

Viggo Mortensen wasn't horsing around when he felt a connection with his movie steed Eurayus — he bought a second equine named Kenny from the film as a pal!

Robert Redford – Horse ('The Electric Horseman')

robert redford horse the electric horseman
Source: MEGA

In reel life, Robert Redford rescues a horse that is drugged and forced to work in a Las Vegas casino. In real life, the star gave his four-legged friend Rising Star a nice stable home.

Sylvester Stallone – Turtles ('Rocky')

sylvester stallone turtles rocky
Source: @officialslystallone/Instagram

Sylvester Stallone showed his grit in the classic fight film and he showed his big heart by giving a home to Rocky's turtles named Cuff and Link — which made a cameo 40 years later in Creed II.

Elizabeth Taylor – Horse ('National Velvet')

elizabeth taylor horse national velvet
Source: MEGA

The studio gave Elizabeth Taylor the horse named King Charles as a parting gift, and the seven-year-old brown chestnut thoroughbred came with a pedigree — he was the grandson of the legendary Man O' War!

Roy Rogers – Horse ('Under Western Stars')

roy rogers horse under western stars
Source: MEGA

Roy Rogers pulled the trigger when given five steeds to choose from for the movie: he selected Golden Cloud, bonded with him during filming, took him home… and renamed him Trigger!

