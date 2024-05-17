12 Celebrities Who Emancipated From Their Parents: From Amanda Bynes to Drew Barrymore
Aaron Carter
Aaron Carter filed for emancipation when he was 16 following his parents' divorce. He soon found out that his mother, who served as his manager, wasted $100,000 of money he earned.
"I worked hard for months – 10, 11 hours a day, not including school and press appearances – and I come home and owe money!" he said.
But in 2009, he withdrew his claim and hired her back, though his relationship with his family remained rocky.
Alicia Silverstone
At 15, Alicia Silverstone became emancipated from her parents so she could work longer hours amid her success.
"I had to stand before a judge and tell him I was living on my own, which was not true, and also tell him I was self-supporting, which was true," she told Rolling Stone. "And then after sophomore year, I quit high school."
Amanda Bynes
Amanda Bynes is still legally connected to her parents after previously trying to get emancipated from them. In a recent interview, embattled producer Dan Schneider said the former child star attempted to run away from home.
"She wanted that for herself," he said. "We supported her."
Schneider, who is at the center of the shocking Quiet on Set documentary series, added that Bynes was 16 or 17 at the time.
"She wanted that for herself, so she turned to her team, which included her lawyer, her agent, her manager, her publicist, me — because she included me as part of her team, thought of me that way. We supported her, she tried to get emancipated and it ended up not working out and she didn't," he added.
Ariel Winter
Modern Family actress Ariel Winter had no choice but to "divorce" her parents before turning 18.
"It has been very sad for me, but at the same time it's been much better for me emotionally and physically to be on my own and have a better, safer household and support system," she shared when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Corey Feldman
Corey Feldman hit a $1 million net worth when he was 15, but he found out he only had $40,000 when he filed for legal emancipation. He revealed in his book Coreyography that his mother physically and mentally abused him, prompting him to separate himself from his parents.
Courtney Love
Courtney Love fought for and won her emancipation from her parents when she was a teenager. While trying to rebuild herself, she traveled across Europe and spent the trust fund her grandmother left for her.
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore requested to become emancipated at 14 amid her complicated relationship with her mother — but the matriarch reportedly fully supported her at the hearing, letting her go and allowing her to control her life.
"I grew up and got in charge of my own destiny," she said after establishing a healthy home with her family. "There's so much life and … so many people. And this place just taught me that I wasn't the kind of person who wanted to live in a quiet, lonely place. I wanted to live a life where I was around a lot of people."
Jena Malone
Jena Malone wanted emancipation after her mother allegedly squandered her earnings. The matriarch reportedly used it for personal expenses and loaned some to their family members.
After the court found her mother had indeed mismanaged her finances, she was granted legal emancipation in January 2000.
"Financially, I had come to a sink-or-swim situation," she said in a 2003 interview with Index Magazine. "I ran into some strange tax problems, and the only way out of them was to get to my trust fund. … To get out of my financial problems, I petitioned the courts to become emancipated."
Laura Dern
With full support from her mother, Diane Ladd, and father, Bruce Dern, Laura Dern requested the court to grant her legal emancipation from her parents at 16. She moved out of her mom's home after enrolling at the University of California and lived with Marianne Williamson.
Macaulay Culkin
Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin was 14 when he emancipated his parents amid their divorce proceedings. He filed the request to prevent his father from receiving a share of his earnings.
"Basically, I had millions and millions of dollars in the bank and my mother couldn't pay the rent because she was spending all of her money on lawyers," Culkin said in an interview with New York Magazine. "We were about to get evicted from our apartment. The only way I could get access to that money was to take my father's name off it, but I didn't want to make it messy, so I figured I'd take both their names off."
Michelle Williams
After completing her GED, Michelle Williams split from her parents to pursue her acting career without thinking too much about child labor work laws. She began living in Burbank, Calif., after being granted the request.
Rose McGowan
Rose McGowan has been open about growing up in the Children of God cult, and the group pushed her to emancipate herself when she turned 15.
Although she found freedom, McGowan said it was a lonely time for her as she needed to focus on surviving as a homeless teenager.
"So when I started having relationships with men I wasn't set up to understand that kind of world," she told The Big Issue. "A lot of older men were attracted to me, which at the time I thought was cool but now I think it's creepy. I developed an eating disorder as a way of responding to the world being scary."