12 Celebrities Who Emancipated From Their Parents: From Amanda Bynes to Drew Barrymore

Aaron Carter filed for emancipation when he was 16 following his parents' divorce. He soon found out that his mother, who served as his manager, wasted $100,000 of money he earned.

"I worked hard for months – 10, 11 hours a day, not including school and press appearances – and I come home and owe money!" he said.

But in 2009, he withdrew his claim and hired her back, though his relationship with his family remained rocky.