14 Celebrities Who've Been Engaged the Most Times: Danielle Staub, Elizabeth Taylor and More

Danielle Staub tops the list with 21 engagements.

Her latest was with Oliver Maier after he popped the question during a vacation to the Cheval Blanc Maison in St. Barth in 2019. However, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star might have another ring from a new man soon as the pair called off their engagement in September 2019.

Staub spoke about her relationships in a 2020 episode of RHONJ.

"Why? No one's ever asked me. It came from wanting to punish people who were abusing me," said Staub. "But, the way I got them to ask me to marry them quickly is I said I was a virgin and I would not have s-- until I was married. That will put a ring on your finger real quick. Can't do that once you have kids. If Tom [Staub] was number 19, and there were only two more after that, and I married one of them, have I really been engaged that many times? No."

Danielle only managed to make the virginity claims before giving birth to her first child.

Meanwhile, Danielle has only been married thrice to Kevin Maher, Marty Caffrey and Thomas.