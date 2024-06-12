20 Celebrities Who Love 'Vanderpump Rules': Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez and More
50 Cent
50 Cent had a longtime feud with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, but it did not affect his love for the reality TV series.
In April 2019, he posted an update on Instagram where he trolled Emmett.
Following the drama, Kent reportedly visited 50 Cent on a set after the rap mogul reached out to her.
"Right when I walked in, he showed nothing but love," she told E! News.
Candice King
In March 2023, Candice King shared a Vanderpump Rules update regarding James Kennedy's return to Season 10.
"#itsallhappening," she captioned the post.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Lovebirds Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been open in their interviews about their love for Vanderpump Rules and other Bravo series. The former model even attended BravoCon in 2022.
Meanwhile, Legend surprised viewers with a cover of the series' theme song.
Dylan O'Brien
In his interview with GQ, Dylan O'Brien shared his thoughts about the show.
"Not even kidding. It soothes me; there's something about the chaos that settles me," he admitted.
Emma Roberts
Speaking with Dazed, Emma Roberts revealed she is a fan of shows that become her "guilty pleasure." Aside from the Real Housewives franchise, she also watches Vanderpump Rules.
"almost too horrifying to post ... almost," Roberts wrote in an Instagram post. "Post Christmas #masking &#vvanderpumprules."
Issa Rae
After watching Vanderpump Rules on a plane one time, Issa Rae revealed she immediately fell in love with it.
"I didn't know who Lisa Vanderpump was, but watching these people working at a restaurant, they just felt like real people who didn't, at the time, want to be famous," she told Entertainment Weekly in 2021.
She also noted how the series inspired her to create the reality TV show Sweet Life: Los Angeles.
January Jones
January Jones loves Vanderpump Rules so much that she wanted to celebrate her birthday at Pump — though her plans failed because no one reached out to her.
"My publicist called. My best friend called. We called and called and called and called," she told Yahoo Lifestyle in May 2018. "It was over the holidays, but still. No one responded."
She celebrated her 40th birthday in January of that year.
Jennifer Lawrence
While promoting No Hard Feelings, Jennifer Lawrence mentioned the show just like she has in her past interviews. She also told the Hunger Games ComicCon panel attendees that she convinced Liam Hemsworth to watch it.
In 2024, Lawrence reacted to Vanderpump Rules' most recent season and how she started looking forward to the next installments following Scandoval.
"I'm just holding my breath until Vanderpump comes out," she said. "That's all I have to live for."
Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco dined at the TomTom and shared her experience on Instagram. Her August 2018 post also included her fangirling moment.
"Me trying to act normal even though I was stalking the entire [Vanderpump Rules] cast. And then @lisavanderpump came to our table and my life was made even more," Cuoco continued.
Khloé Kardashian
Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Khloé Kardashian is also a huge fan of Vanderpump Rules. In fact, she celebrated the moment she met Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute at a party and called them her new best friends.
She also spoke with Andy Cohen and shared her love for the Bravo series. "I'm a little not up to date right now because of baby, it's a little hard, but I literally will watch all of them. Vanderpump, I am a Bravo-lebrity," she said
Kristin Chenoweth
During her appearances on Watch What Happens Live and Late Night with Seth Meyers, Kristin Chenoweth spoke candidly about her obsession with Vanderpump Rules.
"[You should watch it] if you like yourself," the Hairspray Live! star said. "There is a long-term couple on there called Tom [Sandoval] and Ariana [Madix] [and] now, I'm fixing to get a shirt that says, 'Team Ariana'... because they broke up because her good friend [Raquel Leviss] is cheating with Tom."
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga has established a close relationship with Vanderpump Rules cast members. She once partied with Vanderpump and invited her alongside Yolanda Hadid, Kyle Richards, Carlton Gebbia and more to star in her music video for "G.U.Y."
Lance Bass
Lance Bass fell in love with Vanderpump Rules so much that he joined the cast when Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot.
In September 2023, Madix reposted a video of herself singing *NSYNC's "Bye, Bye, Bye" with Bass and her costars Kent, Doute, Scheana Shay, Brittany Cartwright and Katie Maloney.
Martin Scorsese
Kent informed Cohen in May 2018 that legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese was a fan of the show.
"He actually said to me, 'You do great work.' His producing partner at the time was a Vanderpump fanatic, so it could have been shown to him that way as well," Kent said. "I don't know if he's tuning in every Wednesday to catch the new episode of Vanderpump Rules, but Martin Scorsese knows that Vanderpump Rules exists. And that is good enough for me."
Miley Cyrus
In March 2019, Miley Cyrus spent time with the Vanderpump Rules cast members at TomTom. The "Wrecking Ball" documented the outing on her Instagram Story, uploading a video from that night.
Rihanna
Rihanna revealed she loves the series in an April 2018 video where she was seen laughing at a scene.
"easily the best clip on tv whoever edited this... we're besties in my head. #vanderpumprules," she captioned the post.
In 2013, a source shared what the "If It's Lovin' That You Want" singer thought of the series, saying, "[Rihanna] 's crazy about Vanderpump Rules and watches it all the time ... She likes that she can jump back into it without having to remember the story line."
Selena Gomez
In 2018, Selena Gomez uploaded a photo of herself and a fan while drinking from baby bottles alongside the caption, "The only way to watch Vanderpump Rules reunion."
The "Lose You to Love Me" singer referenced the scene where Kent drank out of a baby bottle before going to sleep.
Sofia Richie Grainge
Before the Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, Sofia Richie Grainge showed her excitement in an Instagram Story.
"Who else is patiently waiting for the VPR finale tonight?" her caption read.
Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel told HuffPost in 2011 that she really loved The Real Housewives franchise, especially the Beverly Hills series — but it turned out it was not the only Bravo series she approved of.
"I recently got into Vanderpump Rules because of Scandoval. It is quickly becoming my life," she told the "B----- Sesh" podcast in March 2023. "It's all I care about. If there's, like, a new meme, I'm like, 'I can't wait to see it.'"