Tom Cruise's 'Family, Friends and Colleagues' Telling Him to Stop Doing His Own Stunts: 'There’s Nothing to Prove'

During the closing ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Jerry McGuire star jumped off the top of Stade de France and stuck his landing on the field while holding a flag. "He finished filming Mission: Impossible at 6 p.m. in London, got right on a plane. He landed in L.A. at 4 a.m. and filmed the scene where he pulls onto a military plane," the president and chairman of the game, Casey Wasserman, recently revealed.

“We’re like, ‘Well, there’s no way we’re getting this. We’re going to get four hours of filming time. We’ll do the thing … with the Hollywood sign, he’ll hand the thing off and he’s done. Maybe we’ll get the other stuff, and the rest will be just a stunt double.’ About five minutes into the presentation, [Cruise] goes, ‘I’m in. But I’m only doing it if I get to do everything,'” he said of Cruise.