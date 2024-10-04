Tom Cruise's 'Family, Friends and Colleagues' Telling Him to Stop Doing His Own Stunts: 'There’s Nothing to Prove'
Tom Cruise's inner circle is sick of his daredevil ways.
According to a source, people close to the Mission: Impossible actor, 62, want him to stop performing dangerous high-flying stunts as he moves into the later part of his life.
"He’s still in good shape, but all that hard work is starting to show," the insider spilled. "He looks drained and tired."
Despite stuntmen being on hand for every film he works on, Cruise insists he'll do the physical aspect of the job himself. "Family, friends and colleagues are telling him to hang it up, that there’s nothing to prove," the source added. "But Tom says part of the fun of filmmaking for him is doing his own stunts and he’s not giving that up."
During the closing ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Jerry McGuire star jumped off the top of Stade de France and stuck his landing on the field while holding a flag. "He finished filming Mission: Impossible at 6 p.m. in London, got right on a plane. He landed in L.A. at 4 a.m. and filmed the scene where he pulls onto a military plane," the president and chairman of the game, Casey Wasserman, recently revealed.
“We’re like, ‘Well, there’s no way we’re getting this. We’re going to get four hours of filming time. We’ll do the thing … with the Hollywood sign, he’ll hand the thing off and he’s done. Maybe we’ll get the other stuff, and the rest will be just a stunt double.’ About five minutes into the presentation, [Cruise] goes, ‘I’m in. But I’m only doing it if I get to do everything,'” he said of Cruise.
People around the Hollywood icon had series concerns over his risky move in front of the entire world. According to an insider, Cruise told coordinators "that he needed to do something that has never been done before" and "argued with producers over his safety rope."
"He felt it did not make the jump believable enough and he did not plummet as fast as he wanted," the source spilled about his perfectionist tendencies. "It's one thing when he's shooting a movie, but now this Olympics stunt — it's incredibly worrying. Tom knows the risks involved and he doesn't care. He refuses to pull back. He truly believes he is larger than life."
