Celebrity Gamers Revealed: A Peek into the Virtual Lives of the Rich and Famous

Henry Cavill

It's no surprise that Henry Cavill is at the top of this list. The Superman and Witcher star has been quoted as saying he prefers gaming to going out. For him, staying indoors to play games is a refreshing reprieve from the public scrutiny he experiences when he goes out.

The MMORPG World of Warcraft is among the actor's favorites, followed closely by the Total War Series. In a GQ interview, he shared that he enjoyed the Warhammer editions even when they were tabletop versions.

Unsurprisingly, he knew the Witcher Series well before being cast as Geralt. His performance as the white-haired Witcher is impeccable. His gaming habit paid off.

While on a production break in 2020, Henry shared a video of him assembling a gaming PC. Social media was abuzz with excitement, from fellow gamers to others who enjoyed watching Superman in action. The Instagram video had over a million views.

Daniel Craig

Mr 007 is another star who enjoys the Halo game. While on breaks between shoots, he would play the game on PSP. According to him, it's less violent because you are just shooting aliens and saving humanity. Since he dislikes violence we think he might like to play Space Zoo, since it features animals and isn't violent.