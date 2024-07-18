Celebrity Gamers Revealed: A Peek into the Virtual Lives of the Rich and Famous
Playing games is an intricate part of human development. As young children, playing helps refine our motor skills and make us more creative. As we get older, playing has a more social impact, by helping us develop relationships. It doesn’t matter whether it's outside on a field or in a game of Fortnite; we’re socialising.
Unsurprisingly, even celebrities are avid gamers—they’re human, after all. We've rounded up a list of some superstars who love gaming. Some you may know, and others may surprise you.
Henry Cavill
It's no surprise that Henry Cavill is at the top of this list. The Superman and Witcher star has been quoted as saying he prefers gaming to going out. For him, staying indoors to play games is a refreshing reprieve from the public scrutiny he experiences when he goes out.
The MMORPG World of Warcraft is among the actor's favorites, followed closely by the Total War Series. In a GQ interview, he shared that he enjoyed the Warhammer editions even when they were tabletop versions.
Unsurprisingly, he knew the Witcher Series well before being cast as Geralt. His performance as the white-haired Witcher is impeccable. His gaming habit paid off.
While on a production break in 2020, Henry shared a video of him assembling a gaming PC. Social media was abuzz with excitement, from fellow gamers to others who enjoyed watching Superman in action. The Instagram video had over a million views.
Daniel Craig
Mr 007 is another star who enjoys the Halo game. While on breaks between shoots, he would play the game on PSP. According to him, it's less violent because you are just shooting aliens and saving humanity. Since he dislikes violence we think he might like to play Space Zoo, since it features animals and isn't violent.
Megan Fox
Gaming is not just for guys, and the beautiful Megan Fox proves just that. Not only is she an avid gamer, but she also voices Natara in Mortal Kombat 1. Natara is a demonic vampire from Outworld. Megan does wonderfully in this dark and sinister role. Before getting the role in Mortal Kombat, she had a feature in Diablo 4.
The star also plays the Mortal Kombat game against Machine Gun Kelly and completely dominates him on a regular basis.
Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis is a die-hard fan of World of Warcraft. Her attachment to the game is so deep that it has led to her partnership with Sharad Devarajan to create Armored Kingdom. Graphic India developed the game, which launched in 2022 through the franchise Armored Kingdom Media Inc.
Jack Black
In 2023, the actor, musician and comedian released a song titled Video Games about his love of video games. The music video is an animated character of him and his bandmates transforming into game characters such as Mario and Lara Croft. He has always been vocal about his love of Red Dead Redemption 2.
In November of the same year, Jack helped raise money for sick children through his partnership with Games For Love. For the campaign, the actor donated signed merchandise from the Super Mario Bros movie.
Vin Diesel
The Hollywood action star has continuously loved the role-playing game Dungeons and Dragons. Not only is he an avid gamer, but he also started Tigon Studios, which developed The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay.
End Game
We all love gaming the same way and can get lost in games for hours on end. Some celebrities have taken their love for gaming to new heights by going into business or embarking on charitable campaigns. Who knows, maybe your favourite celeb is a secret gamer too!