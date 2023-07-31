Celebs With Blood on Their Hands: O.J. Simpson, Caitlyn Jenner and More

Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner rammed her Cadillac SUV into the back of 69-year-old Kimberly Howe’s Lexus — sending her car careening into oncoming traffic, where she was hit and killed by another SUV driven by Peter Wolf-Milesi. The L.A. County district attorney didn’t even charge Jenner with a misdemeanor for the tragic February 7, 2015, accident on Malibu’s Pacific Coast Highway. “My heartfelt and deepest sympathies go out to the family and loved ones,” the former Olympian said after the deadly crash. “It is a devastating tragedy, and I cannot pretend to imagine what this family is going through.”

Howe’s family sued Jenner for the wrongful death, and the Wolf-Milesi family members — who were also injured in the crash — sued for negligence. “The emotional effects of being involved in a collision that has taken the life of another has caused tremendous distress and suffering,” said the Wolf-Milesi lawsuit.

Jenner had to later pay $800,000 to settle the lawsuit.