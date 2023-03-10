Robert Blake's Shocking Interview: 'I’m A Murderer!'

Blake recalled plotting the murder of his girlfriend's father. The near-murder occurred when Blake was stationed in Alaska and fell in love with a girl named Gloria, who lived near his base. Gloria was 16 years old and her father wanted to press charges against Blake for having sex with her.

"I went crazy — I just didn't know I was crazy. In a sense her father wanted to take my life. So in my mind, I decided to take his first," he said. "For a full month, I watched this man's every move. I went to his house to learn his habits before he went to work at midnight."